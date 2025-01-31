The Gurugram-based startup, founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta, specialises in personal care products using waterless technology.

Ashish Mishra, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Gurugram-based personal care startup Clensta, has announced his resignation, citing strategic differences with the company.

In a LinkedIn post, Mishra expressed gratitude towards the team but highlighted that the company's acquisition strategy at an early stage did not align with his long-term goals.

"Time to move on to build something big! Thankful to the entire team at Clensta for their support and love during the tenure. Everyone has different aspirations, and the acquisition strategy didn't match mine," Mishra wrote.

His departure comes amid reports of Clensta being in talks for a potential acquisition as it grapples with financial challenges. The startup, founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta, specialises in personal care products using waterless technology.

Mishra, who joined Clensta in September 2023, previously held senior roles at Honasa Consumer, parent company of brands like Mamaearth. Reflecting on his next steps, he revealed plans to explore new opportunities in the beauty space. "I've been extensively researching consumer needs and market gaps. Hopefully, I will curate something meaningful for a larger audience," Mishra shared.

Clensta's leadership and financial stability remain under scrutiny following alleged financial mismanagement issues in recent months.