Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion in the energy transition space and further expand its integrated renewable energy value chain

Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, said in the next decade, their group will invest more than $100 billion in the energy transition space and further expand its integrated renewable energy value chain. The conglomerate is building major facilities to manufacture electrolyzers for making green hydrogen, wind power turbines and solar panels.

"In the coming days, the availability of green electrons will be the primary driver of a nation's economic progress. And, in my opinion, the market size of green electrons as of now has no limit," Adani said.

He was giving a keynote address at CRISIL Ratings Annual Infrastructure Summit 2024.

Adani further added that India is on the brink of an unprecedented economic boom within the next decade as the country could start adding trillion dollars to its GDP every 12 to 18 months. "This could make India a $30 trillion economy by 2050. No other nation is poised for such scale and opportunity. This is the best time to be an Indian," he asserted.

On digital infrastructure, he said data is indeed the new oil and at the source of all the action is the Data Centre - the critical infrastructure needed to power all forms of computational needs, especially AI workloads for machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision and deep learning.

All of this is dependent on the ability to process data at an unprecedented speed and scale which are the precise capabilities that data centers provide. However, this will need massive amounts of energy, making the data center business the largest energy consuming industry in the world, he said. "This makes the energy transition even more complex and is raising electricity prices, thereby adding to the already high prices because of the combined impact of climate change and demand growth," he added.

The chairman explained that the infrastructure required for energy transition and the infrastructure required for digital transformation are now inseparable as the technology sector becomes the largest consumer of the precious green electrons.