AWS Unveils Cohort Of 14 Startups For Its 2023 Space Accelerator

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the 14 global space startups selected to participate in the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator, a technical, business, and mentorship program to help startups advance their space solutions and accelerate their growth using the cloud. These startups are developing inspiring and innovative solutions that address various challenges associated with space sustainability. From 3D-printed space vehicles to orbital robots, satellite solutions built on artificial intelligence (AI), and space-based initiatives that can help us better use Earth's valuable resources, these emerging startups are leveraging AWS as they develop the next generation of exciting space technology.

A diverse panel of experts from AWS and TechConnect, a global research and innovation leader with more than 20 years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, selected this year's startups from among hundreds of highly competitive applicants worldwide. Their selection was based on several factors, including: the innovative and unique nature of each project, relevance to the space sustainability focus, the overall value the solution may bring to the space industry, the creative application of AWS technology, and the team's ability to deliver on an identified opportunity, according to an official release by the company.

The four-week accelerator curriculum begins in May and provides an opportunity for startups to receive a customized set of valuable business development resources as well as AWS tools and resources to enhance each startup's unique mission. The culmination of this program will be the 2023 AWS Space Accelerator demo day, taking place on July 19 in San Francisco. This event provides an opportunity for participating startups to showcase their cloud-powered solutions, the statement added.

As organizations are thinking big about how to transform the future of space for all humanity, the AWS Space Accelerator can help the selected startups leverage flexible, agile cloud tools that can help power their space missions and innovate faster.