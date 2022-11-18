AyurvedaTech NirogStreet Raises $12 Mn In Series B Led by Jungle Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Indian Ayurveda tech startup NirogStreet has raised $12 million in Series B funding led by Jungle Ventures.

NirogStreet founder Ram N Kumar

Existing investors Spiral Ventures, ICMG Co-Creation Fund (managed by ICMG Partners), DoorDash's Gokul Rajaram, and SMBC APAC co-head Rajeev Kannan also participated in the round, along with the family office of Anthony Weldon, which came onboard as a new investor.

Aiming to make Ayurveda mainstream in the global healthcare ecosystem, the company offers various services, including integrated doctor-led prescription ecommerce enablement, peer-to-peer learning for Ayurvedic doctors, digital health recordmanagement, and smart clinics.

With over 50,000 Ayurvedic doctors in the community, NirogStreet claims to have created a learning enablement and knowledge sharing platform for the practioners, something that never existed before.

"NirogStreet is transforming the entire Ayurveda value chain by infusing trust, quality, access and scale to the industry. Ram and his team are building an industry-first Ayurveda ecosystem with their unique community-first, knowledge and commerce approach that transcends from ingredients to consumers. We are incredibly excited to be a part of the team and we are confident that our extensive experience, strong global network, and deep industry expertise will accelerate the next stages of growth of the company," said Anurag Srivastava, founding partner, Jungle Ventures.

"We are excited and thankful to our partners. Our goal of improving healthcare globally through technology and ayurvedic solutions is scaling and strengthening. We are streamlining the supply chain of Ayurvedic services and medicines to enable the doctors to deliver trusted healthcare and working towards making Ayurveda the first call of treatment. This new fundraise will help us strengthen our supply chain, service offerings and tech that will help us realise the vision we are working to achieve," said Ram N Kumar, founder and CEO, NirogStreet.

As per government estimates, there are over one million AYUSH doctors in India, of which the majority are Ayurveda practitioners. One of the most unorganised industries, there are over 600 AYUSH medical collegesintroducing over 30000 new medical graduates every year. The industry has grown significantly over the years.

Leveraging this potential of the industry, NirogStreet is working towards bridging the age-old technology gaps in the entire ecosystem and connecting the missing dots by infusing trust, empowering practitioners, promoting doctor communityengagement, digitising preventive care, and encouraging a world-class quality medicine ecosystem.