Barton Breeze Raises $8,00,000 In Pre-Series Funding Round

The funds will be used to bring innovative products and value-added offerings to the market

By Teena Jose

Gurugram-based agri-tech startup, Barton Breeze, has raised $8,00,000 pre-Series round from new investors. The round is backed by a number of prominent investors including Rajeev Bairathi (Ex CEO-Knight Frank), Neeraj Kumar (DSK Legal), Manish Agarwal and Umang Agarwal (KTL Automotive), Shishir Poddar (Tridents group) and two others. The funds, which represent the first investment for the five-year-old company, will be used to bring innovative products and value-added offerings to the market.

"If you're starting something on your own, you better have a passion for it, because this is hard work - a sustainable agriculture is one which depletes neither the people nor the land," said Shivendra Singh, CEO, Barton Breeze.

With this present infusion of funding, Barton Breeze look forward to achieving its mission of making delicious nutritious food accessible and cheaper to all customers without compromising on quality or reducing its commitment towards environment- driven development or sustainable agriculture business practices. In the coming year, Barton Breeze plans for expansion with the introduction of 20 more SKUs into their FMCG range alongside further growth of their farms across the Delhi NCR, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2018 by Shivendra Singh, Gaurav Rai Chawla and Dicson Diclause, Barton Breeze's end-to-end chain from farm development through packaging and product delivery, more than 40 varieties of crops are grown hydroponically for commercial offering; with already developed value-added products.
