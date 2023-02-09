BharatAgri Secures INR 14 Crore In Extended Series A Funding

The platform plans to use the funding to scale its personalized advisory-driven e-commerce offerings through Krushidukan, a one-stop shop for agricultural inputs

By Teena Jose

BharatAgri, India's leading data-driven, mobile app-based farm advisory platform, has raised INR 14 crore in an extended Series A funding round led by Capria Ventures. The round also saw participation from notable investors including Omnivore, India Quotient, 021 Capital, Ratnagiri Impex, Sanjiv Rangrass (venture partner, Unitus Ventures, and ex-CEO, Agri-Business, ITC). The platform plans to use the funding to scale its personalized advisory-driven e-commerce offerings through Krushidukan, a one-stop shop for agricultural inputs.

"At BharatAgri, we are committed to revolutionizing agricultural practices by fostering trust and democratizing access to affordable technology. Through our digital advisory platform and personalized scientific farming techniques, we have been able to deliver higher farm output, and improve farmers' income significantly. We are thrilled to partner with Capria Ventures in our mission to improve the quality of the farmers' harvest by scaling our personalized e- commerce offerings with convenient and fast doorstep delivery," said Siddharth Dialani, co- founder and CEO, BharatAgri.

Since its inception, BharatAgri has delivered value to more than 1 lakh farmers with over 2 lakh acres of land through its premium advisory services. Furthermore, the company's e-commerce platform Krushidukan has grown at a cumulative monthly rate of 100% since its launch in September 2022, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We have looked at a lot of farm advisory offerings across India and the broader Global South and BharatAgri stood out for us as providing a highly compelling solution for millions of small farmers who actively use and love their product," said Dave Richards, co-founder and managing partner, Capria Ventures.

Founded in 2017 by Siddharth Dialani and Sai Gole, BharatAgri is an app-based personalized scientific agriculture advisory product for farmers in India. BharatAgri offers farmers AI-based agronomy services to help increase farm incomes through the systematic implementation of scientific farming techniques.
