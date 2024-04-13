You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover Launches Medical Bill Payments Startup ZeroPe With financing choices up to INR 5 lakh, ZeroPe is a fintech app that helps with loans for medical bills and healthcare needs.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashneer Grover

BharatPe co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover, together with Aseem Ghavri, has announced the launch of a new venture in the fintech space with ZeroPe, an app designed for medical loans.

According to the Google Play Store listing, ZeroPe, currently in its testing phase, has been developed by Delhi-based Third Unicorn, a company established by Grover along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and Chandigarh-based entrepreneur Aseem Ghavri after the former departed from BharatPe. A real-money fantasy cricket app called CrickPe was introduced by Third Unicorn last year.

Code Brew Labs, an enterprise app development company that designed BharatPe's initial app, was previously run by Ghavri.

In partnership with Delhi-based Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Mukut Finvest, the ZeroPe app will provide immediate pre-approved medical loans up to INR 5 lakh. The ZeroPe app website states that the service is only offered at affiliated hospitals.

With companies like SaveIn, Qube Health, Arogya Finance, Neodocs, Fibe, Kenko, and Mykare Health already providing quick financing options for medical expenses and elective procedures, Grover's foray into this market fits with an expanding trend.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business News

I Designed My Dream Home For Free With an AI Architect — Here's How It Works

The AI architect, Vitruvius, created three designs in minutes, complete with floor plans and pictures of the inside and outside of the house.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

7 Link-Building Tactics You Need to Know to Skyrocket Your Website's Rankings

An essential component of SEO, link building is not just a 'Set them and forget them' proposition, but a dance of skills and strategies.

By Jeff Peroutka
Science & Technology

These Are the Top 6 AI Threats to Your Business Right Now

The modern workforce is forever changed by artificial intelligence. If you fail to understand that we will all need to learn AI to some degree, you haven't been paying attention.

By Ben Angel
Business News

This Fan-Favorite Masters 2024 Item Is Still $1.50 as Tournament Menu Appears Unscathed by Inflation

The pimento cheese sandwich is a tradition almost as big as the tournament itself.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Here's One Thing Americans Would Take a Pay Cut For — Besides Remote Work

An Empower survey found a high percentage of respondents would take a pay cut for better retirement benefits and remote work options.

By Sherin Shibu