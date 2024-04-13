With financing choices up to INR 5 lakh, ZeroPe is a fintech app that helps with loans for medical bills and healthcare needs.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BharatPe co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover, together with Aseem Ghavri, has announced the launch of a new venture in the fintech space with ZeroPe, an app designed for medical loans.

According to the Google Play Store listing, ZeroPe, currently in its testing phase, has been developed by Delhi-based Third Unicorn, a company established by Grover along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and Chandigarh-based entrepreneur Aseem Ghavri after the former departed from BharatPe. A real-money fantasy cricket app called CrickPe was introduced by Third Unicorn last year.

Code Brew Labs, an enterprise app development company that designed BharatPe's initial app, was previously run by Ghavri.

In partnership with Delhi-based Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Mukut Finvest, the ZeroPe app will provide immediate pre-approved medical loans up to INR 5 lakh. The ZeroPe app website states that the service is only offered at affiliated hospitals.

With companies like SaveIn, Qube Health, Arogya Finance, Neodocs, Fibe, Kenko, and Mykare Health already providing quick financing options for medical expenses and elective procedures, Grover's foray into this market fits with an expanding trend.