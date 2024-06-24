Get All Access for $5/mo

Bharti Airtel In Conversation For a Majority Stake In Indus Towers: Report Bharti Airtel is negotiating with Vodafone Plc to acquire an additional 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers, India's largest mobile tower company

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Bharti Airtel is negotiating with Vodafone Plc to acquire an additional 3 per cent stake in Indus Towers, India's largest mobile tower company. Should the discussions succeed, Bharti Airtel's stake in Indus Towers will rise to a controlling 52 per cent, reports CNBC-TV18, citing anonymous sources. Last week, Vodafone sold an 18 per cent stake in Indus Towers through block deals, raising nearly INR 15,300 crore. Following these transactions, Vodafone retains a 3.1 per cent shareholding in Indus Towers.

In addition, Bharti Airtel plans to merge its rapidly growing data centre business, Nxtra, with Indus Towers. This is part of a broader strategy to consolidate its operations, as reported by CNBC-TV18. The merger would provide Indus Towers with the necessary funds for upcoming auctions and support Nxtra's expansion and growth. Bharti Airtel recently increased its stake in Indus Towers by 1 per cent through these block deals, bringing its total holding to nearly 49 per cent. If the current negotiations succeed, Bharti Airtel will become the majority shareholder in Indus Towers with a 52 per cent stake.

Vodafone Group aims to sell its entire $2.3 billion stake in Indus Towers as part of a strategic effort to reduce its substantial debt, as reported by Reuters. The proceeds from the deal will help trim Vodafone's significant $42.17 billion net debt. Although Vodafone announced its intention to sell its then, 28 per cent stake in Indus Towers in 2022, progress had been slow until the recent transactions.

Indus Towers has indicated that Vodafone's outstanding dues amount to nearly INR 5,400 crore. The proceeds from Vodafone's sale of its Indus Towers stake are expected to be used to settle a significant portion of these dues. The merger would also offer an exit strategy for Carlyle, the American private equity firm that owns a 24 per cent stake in Nxtra, acquired in 2020.

"Nxtra's dependence on parent Airtel for business performance does not value it correctly at present, investors are likely to ascribe a higher value once it is in a separate entity. In a way, arm's length transaction with Airtel will be valued better if Nxtra is in a separate company," a source was quoted by CNBC-TV18

As the telecom sector faces a series of tariff hikes, Indus Towers, being the largest tower company in India, is poised to play a critical role in enhancing the financial health of service providers, according to the report.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

AI PCs: Demand In India To 'Pick Up From 2025'

In India, the growth in artificial intelligence (AI) PCs will be driven by increased adoption by enterprise users, startups and IT organizations. The Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs will be launched in India very soon, said a top executive of Microsoft

By Shrabona Ghosh
Marketing

Trendy or Timeless — Which Is Best to Grow Your Business?

Everyone wants a viral moment, but it's only temporary. Memorable brands harness ephemeral trends to resonate beyond the moment.

By Lena Grundhoefer
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

Balancing EV Growth with Fossil Fuel Dependency In India

The coal stocks at Thermal Power Plants remain robust, exceeding 45 million tonnes (MT) as on June 16, 2024, which is ~ 31.71 per cent higher compared to the same period last year when it was 34.25 MT.

By Priyanka Tanwer
Business News

SoftBank CEO Says AI 10x Smarter Than Humans Could Be Here in a Matter of Years

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son spoke to shareholders during the company's general meeting on Friday.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

Max Verstappen's Dominance Leads F1 and Amazon to Debut Personalized AI Broadcaster 'Statbot'

According to Dean Locke, director of broadcast and media, F1 giving fans a passive experience cannot be relied on for international racing

By Entrepreneur Staff