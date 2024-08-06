Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Bharti Airtel Posts Q1 Revenue of INR 38,506 crore; Up 2.8 per cent YoY Bharti Airtel reported a net income of INR 4,160 crore, up by 158.0 per cent year-over-year

Bharti Airtel recently reported its Q1FY25 results with net profit of INR 4,160 crore up by 158.0 per cent year-over-year (YoY). The telecomm mammoth posted quarterly revenues of INR 38,506 crore – up 2.8 per cent YoY and 2.4 per cent QoQ (quarter-over-quarter), impacted by currency devaluation in Africa. Consolidated EBITDA stood at INR 19,944 crore of a margin of 51.8 per cent. The company's consolidated net income (before exceptional items) racked at INR 2,925 crore, up by 0.8 per cent YoY and consolidated net income (after exceptional items) stood at INR 4,160 crore, up by 158.0 per cent YoY.

Gopal Vittal, MD, Bharti Airtel said, "Q1FY25 was yet another steady quarter with India revenue growing at 1.9 per cent sequentially and sustained EBITDA margins expansion to 53.7 per cent. Our stringent focus on driving cost efficiencies is reflected in strong operating leverage. Africa continues to deliver strong underlying constant currency revenue growth. India operations added 6.7 million smartphone customers and reported an improved average revenue per user (ARPU) of INR 211. Our postpaid strategy continues to yield results with 0.8 million net adds. During the quarter, we accelerated pace on fixed wireless access (FWA) services expansion across key towns. Our Wifi services (FTTH and FWA) are now available in over 1300 cities. Our digital portfolio is shaping up well and it is geared for accelerated growth to add strength to our already diversified portfolio."

In a recently concluded spectrum auction, the company successfully renewed spectrum that was expiring in 6 circles and further bolstered the sub-giga hertz and mid-band holding in key circles by investing INR 6,857 crore. The network giant is confident that the industry needs over INR 300 average revenue per user (ARPU) at the minimum for financial stability.
