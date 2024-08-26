Get All Access for $5/mo

BHEL in Agreement With Adani Power For Orders Worth INR 11,000 Crore BHEL secures orders from Adani Power worth INR 11,000 crore with supply of projects to be completed in 49 months (Kawai Phase-II), 52 months (Kawai Phase-III) and 55 months (Mahan Phase-III)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced in a regulatory filing that the companies signed contract agreement on Sunday for supply of equipment (Boiler, Turbine, Generator) and supervision of erection & commissioning for three power projects each of 2x800 MW based on supercritical technology at Kawai (Phase-II) Rajasthan & Kawai (Phase-III) Rajasthan of (APL) and at Mahan (Phase-III), Madhya Pradesh of MEL.

The filing stated, "Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed contract agreement with Adani Power Ltd. and its subsidiary (Mahan Energen Ltd.) for setting up 3 nos. Supercritical Thermal Power projects (each of 2x800 MW rating) in Kawai, Rajasthan & Mahan, Madhya Pradesh. "

The value of all three orders aggregate to more than INR 11,000 crore. Supply of the projects is to be completed in 49 months (Kawai Phase-II), 52 months (Kawai Phase-III) and 55 months (Mahan Phase-III) respectively.

Earlier in the year, both companies collaborated with BHEL receiving orders from Adani Power worth INR 3,500 crore, as per a regulatory filing. The contract agreement was signed for supply of equipment (boiler, turbine, generator) and supervision of erection and commissioning for a 2×800 MW power project based on supercritical technology at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. As per Financial Express, BHEL had an outstanding orderbook of around INR 1,31,600 crore on April 1st.
