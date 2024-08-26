BHEL secures orders from Adani Power worth INR 11,000 crore with supply of projects to be completed in 49 months (Kawai Phase-II), 52 months (Kawai Phase-III) and 55 months (Mahan Phase-III)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced in a regulatory filing that the companies signed contract agreement on Sunday for supply of equipment (Boiler, Turbine, Generator) and supervision of erection & commissioning for three power projects each of 2x800 MW based on supercritical technology at Kawai (Phase-II) Rajasthan & Kawai (Phase-III) Rajasthan of (APL) and at Mahan (Phase-III), Madhya Pradesh of MEL.

The filing stated, "Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed contract agreement with Adani Power Ltd. and its subsidiary (Mahan Energen Ltd.) for setting up 3 nos. Supercritical Thermal Power projects (each of 2x800 MW rating) in Kawai, Rajasthan & Mahan, Madhya Pradesh. "

The value of all three orders aggregate to more than INR 11,000 crore. Supply of the projects is to be completed in 49 months (Kawai Phase-II), 52 months (Kawai Phase-III) and 55 months (Mahan Phase-III) respectively.

Earlier in the year, both companies collaborated with BHEL receiving orders from Adani Power worth INR 3,500 crore, as per a regulatory filing. The contract agreement was signed for supply of equipment (boiler, turbine, generator) and supervision of erection and commissioning for a 2×800 MW power project based on supercritical technology at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. As per Financial Express, BHEL had an outstanding orderbook of around INR 1,31,600 crore on April 1st.