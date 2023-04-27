Binance Academy Introduces New AI-Backed Web3 Educational Tool

Binance Sensei is built on OpenAI's sensational ChatGPT technology. It offers information and data on Web3, blockchain, and crypto in over 30 languages, including English, Korean, Spanish, Russian, and Chinese, enabling millions of worldwide users to learn more.

In a bid to provide the masses with access to learn and understand Web3 and its subsequent technologies, Binance Academy, the Web3 education platform of Binance, launched Binance Binance Sensei, an innovative AI-powered tool for providing free education on the subject.

"We are excited to launch Binance Sensei, a product with the potential to significantly improve access to localised blockchain education for everyone. At Binance, we are fully committed to increasing the quality of Web3 and blockchain education for everyone, regardless of their current level of expertise. With this interactive tool, users can now freely explore Binance Academy's vast array of educational resources with ease and confidence," said Leon Foong, Head of APAC at Binance.

"Powered by the advanced ChatGPT technology, Binance Sensei has been instructed to deliver relevant and easily digestible information. This user-friendly approach makes it easier than ever to dive into complex topics or quickly grasp new concepts, catering to a wide range of learning styles and preferences," read the press release.

With ease, users can now access the knowledge wealth of Binance Academy by simply entering keywords or questions in an interactive chat window. Binance Sensei will provide easy-to-understand responses from the comprehensive data collection or from other reliable open sources.

"Binance's goal has always been to facilitate the worldwide adoption of Web3 by creating an ecosystem that is accessible to all, while continually embracing cutting-edge technology. As part of that vision, a special emphasis is given to Web3 education and knowledge-sharing and have established various educational initiatives and resources to help people learn about the world of digital assets," the release also read.