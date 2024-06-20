Get All Access for $5/mo

Binance to Pay INR 18.82 Crore Fine To Restart India Operations In April, it reinstated its India operations along with crypto exchange KuCoin on the condition of paying a penalty after a hearing with the FIU

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Binance

On Thursday, the Financial Intelligence Unit (under the Department of Revenue) imposed a penalty on Binance for providing services to Indian clients without adhering to the nation's anti-money laundering rule.

In December, Binance along with eight other offshore cryptocurrency exchanges were issued showcause notices by Indian authorities. In January, they were removed from India for "operating illegally."

In April, it reinstated its India operations along with crypto exchange KuCoin on the condition of paying a penalty after a hearing with the FIU.

"After considering the written and oral submissions of the Binance, Director, FIU-IND,
based on the material available on record, found that the charges against Binance were substantiated," the notice read.

The FIU further imposed a fine of INR 18.82 crore on the Richard Teng-headed company. Notably, KuCoin was fully registered and became operational after paying a penalty fee of INR 34.5 lakh.

"The developments we are observing with FIU-IND related to Binance are very organic and are a significant pointer towards India's progress on regulating the digital assets markets in India. A common regulation for all stakeholders and businesses - local and global - would ensure a level playing field for industry players and would provide equal growth opportunities to all the relevant stakeholders of the industry," said Manhar Garegrat, Country Head India & Global Partnerships, Liminal Custody.

"FIU-IND has emphasized that the compliance framework under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) applies to Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers (VDA SPs) serving Indian users, regardless of their domicile. The obligations are activity-based rather than dependent on physical presence in India, highlighting the objective to track and trace fraudulent activities effectively," said Dilip Chenoy, Chairman, Bharat Web3 Association.

"Sustained efforts by FIU-IND will lead to a fertile ground for Web3 businesses to grow and enable India to become a $1 trillion digital economy. Virtual Digital Asset service providers (VASPs) in India must collaborate to create a growth-oriented ecosystem for the digital asset industry," said Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Amazon Is Making a Major Change to Its Packaging: 'Easier to Work With'

Opening an Amazon box is about to look a lot different.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Google's AI Overview Has Changed Since Its Debut, and These Websites Have Benefitted the Most

There are five newcomers in the Top 10 most cited websites.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Olive Garden Is Planning to Increase Prices at a 'More Consistent' Rate Due to Inflation

The fast-casual chain saw a slight decrease in same-store sales during fiscal Q4 2024.

By Emily Rella
Business News

SoftBank CEO Says AI 10x Smarter Than Humans Could Be Here in a Matter of Years

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son spoke to shareholders during the company's general meeting on Friday.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Amazon Is Thinking About Charging Extra for AI Alexa

"Hey Alexa, how much are you going to cost?"

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

3 Steps to Overcoming Organizational Fear of Change

It's a leader's job to ensure everyone in the company can own their expertise without fear — even when left to their own devices.

By Mary Hubbard