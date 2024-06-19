Get All Access for $5/mo

Bira 91 Secures USD 25 Mn in Series D From Kirin Holdings The New Delhi-based company has now amassed a total of USD 50 million in capital over the past three months.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In House

The flavoured beer maker, Bira 91, has announced the raising of USD 25 million in Series D funding from the company's existing investor, Kirin Holdings, from Japan, as per the document filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The company has agreed to avail the external commercial borrowing (ECB) in two tranches of USD 12.5 million, according to the regulatory filing. Bira 91 has taken an intriguing step by providing Kirin Holdings the option to convert their outstanding borrowings into Series D Compulsorily Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares (CCCPS).

This strategic move follows Bira 91's recent USD 25 million funding round from Tiger Pacific Capital in March 2024. The New Delhi-based company has now amassed a total of USD 50 million in capital over the past three months. The company also owns 39 pubs under the brand name The Beer Café, which it acquired in 2022 to scale up its retail presence.

The Ankur Jain-led company has raised a total of USD 350 million to date. In its most recent funding round, it secured USD 70 million, led by Japanese company Kirin Holdings, in November 2022. Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital) held the largest external stake at 24.83 percent, while Kirin Holdings owned 21.25 percent of the company during its last equity fundraise, as per reports from Entrackr.

Another report by IMARC Group expects the Indian beer market to reach about USD 10 billion in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1 percent during 2024–2032.

B9 Beverages Ltd, the parent company of Bira 91, achieved a 14.4 percent increase in consolidated total revenue, reaching INR 848.7 crore during the financial year 22–23. However, it also faced an 11 percent rise in net loss, totaling INR 445.5 crore in the fiscal year of 2023, as reported by YourStory. The company's financial performance reflects both growth and challenges, highlighting the competitive landscape in the beverage industry.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Top Secrets to Starting a 6-Figure Etsy Side Hustle That Earns Passive Income, According to 3 People Who Did It

Etsy remains a popular ecommerce platfrom for sellers — and can be incredibly lucrative for those who know how to use it.

By Amanda Breen
Lifestyle

International Yoga Day: From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, Celebs who took the entrepreneurial route with yoga

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, here we take a look at how Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Malaika Arora, Lara Dutta, and many other celebrities not only practice yoga religiously but also turn their lifestyle choices into profitable businesses.

By Arundhuti Banerjee
News and Trends

PhonePe in Talks With Major Smartphone Makers for Mobiles to Come With Pre-installed Indus Appstore

PhonePe is in talks with smartphone brands to have their Indus Appstore pre-installed in the mobiles.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Dell Is Teaming Up With Elon Musk to Build an AI Supercomputer

Other tech giants like Nvidia are in on the partnership, too.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How Keeping Things Simple Helps Your Company Innovate and Grow

This article explores why simplicity is challenging yet essential, highlighting examples from successful companies like Ikea and Nike, and offers practical advice on how simplifying processes, communications and product development can lead to better outcomes and substantial business success.

By Itzik Elbaz
Business Solutions

Increase Productivity with This Microsoft 365 Subscription, Now $25 Off

It can make the entrepreneur life a lot easier.

By Entrepreneur Store