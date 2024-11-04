The Pitch n Slay program aims to offer selected startups a chance to win up to USD 100,000 in funding from Foresight Ventures.

Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has unveiled "Pitch n Slay," a unique initiative under its Blockchain4Her program, aimed at empowering female entrepreneurs in blockchain.

This program, part of Bitget's broader USD 10 million Blockchain4Her initiative, provides a platform for women-led startups to secure essential funding and mentorship, fostering greater representation for women in the blockchain industry.

The Pitch n Slay program offers selected startups a chance to win up to USD 100,000 in funding from Foresight Ventures. This support, along with tailored mentorship from industry veterans, forms a robust launchpad for innovative women-led projects.

Partnering with organisations such as World of Women, Women in Web3, Bitget Wallet, and Morph, Bitget claims to have created a collaborative ecosystem designed to help women entrepreneurs succeed. These partnerships underscore Bitget's commitment to combining resources and expertise from established leaders in blockchain, including Foresight Ventures and Morph.

Participants in the Pitch n Slay program will undergo an intensive development journey, featuring mentorship in market strategy, scaling, and technology from an esteemed panel of blockchain leaders. This group includes Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget; Taya A, CEO of World of Women; Min Xue, Partner at Foresight Ventures; and Tess Hau, Founder of Tess Ventures, among other notable figures in Web3.

Taking place on November 15 in Bangkok, Thailand, the program will culminate in a live pitch event where finalists will showcase their refined projects to a panel of investors and judges. The top three startups will receive grants, with USD 5,000 awarded to first place, USD 3,000 to second, and USD 2,000 to third. Additionally, all three winners will qualify for potential follow-up funding of up to USD 100,000 in pre-seed capital from Foresight Ventures.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, said, "Bitget is a proudly gender-inclusive organisation, with over 45% of our management roles held by women. Through Blockchain4Her, it's our honor to support women founders with opportunities for exposure, mentorship, and funding. We'll continue to expand this platform, creating pathways for growth and amplifying women-led startups in Web3."

Founded in 2018, Bitget has grown into a global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 leader with over 45 million users in 150+ countries. Known for its pioneering copy-trading feature and strategic partnerships, Bitget aims to drive crypto adoption worldwide.