Blitz (previously Grow Simplee), a same-day delivery platform for omnichannel sellers, has raised a total of $3 million from India Quotient, Better Capital, First Cheque, Titan Capital. Other prominent angels like, Farid Ahsan, Abhinav Jain, Rahul Dash, Kunal Shah, Prabhkirandeep Singh, Ishendra Agarwal, Kalpak Chhajed, Arjun Vaidya, Gaurav Pushkar, Piyush Kedia, and Anshoo Sharma also participated in the round. The funds will be utilized to enhance technology infrastructure and expand the network of dark stores.

"We believe in challenging the status quo of the e-commerce industry. With simple-to-use products and high levels of operational excellence, we enable enterprises and medium-size brands with the ability to orchestrate faster deliveries at efficient costs - providing their management and logistics team with visibility and higher controls," said Mayank Varshney, co-founder and CEO, Blitz.

Started 2 years ago by Gaurav Piyush, Yash Sharma and Mayank Varshney, Blitz enables faster delivery for sellers at efficient costs. In an official release, the company said that it wants to make a dent by thinking differently but at the same time helping sellers to grow their business with simple-to-use products.

Also, the newly secured investment will solidify Blitz's position as the go-to solution for the fastest and the most reliable delivery partner at an efficient cost for sellers and brands across India, the company said.

"The ecommerce logistics industry has not evolved in the last 10 years to meet the needs of omnichannel brands, although consumers and businesses have both evolved. There is a need to merge prediction sciences and smart logistics networks to meet the 24-hour delivery expectation with logistics as an extension of the CAC funnel. Blitz is a fabulous solution and a great team," said Anand Lunia, partner, IndiaQuotient.