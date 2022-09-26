Boeing Plans To Shift IT, Finance Jobs To India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Boeing, an American aerospace giant, reportedly plans to shift around 150 IT and finance jobs from its home country to India. The report said that the company has 10,000 positions this year.

A Boeing spokesperson, during an interaction with TOI, was quoted as saying, "For the last several years, we have been simplifying our corporate structure to reduce complexity and focus more resources in engineering, manufacturing and product development. Several of our corporate functions, including IT and finance, have implemented changes to streamline their operations, resulting in lower staffing levels within some corporate functions."

According to reports, Boeing India has over 4000 direct employees, with 1000 jobs being added within the last one year. Over 7000 people work on supply chain jobs with its Indian suppliers across different sectors that include manufacturing, engineering and IT.

"Our finance team is planning for lower staffing levels as it simplifies processes, improves efficiency and shares select work with an outside partner. We expect fewer than 150 reductions this year within finance across our US sites, and will assess future impacts as the process continues in the coming years. At the same time, we have significantly increased hiring an engineering and manufacturing as market demand increases. We also drive stability in production and invest in engineering and innovation. Overall we have expanded the Boeing workforce by about 10,000 employees this year," added the spokesperson in a statement.

As per reports, India is said to witness the highest air traffic growth in the next two decades. Boeing India president Salil Gupte, in a news report was quoted as saying, "Almost 2.3 crore people travel by trains and 3.6 lakh by air daily in India. Just a 1 per cent swing from train to plane doubles the aviation market."