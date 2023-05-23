Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Builder.ai, the AI powered composable software platform, designed to be so simple and accessible that everyday businesses and individuals can turn their ideas into software, today announced an investment of $250 million in a Series D funding. The new investment, led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) takes the total amount raised by the company to over $450 million with an up to 1.8 times increase in its valuation. The Series D round included participation from additional existing and new investors including Iconiq Capital, Jungle Ventures and Insight Partners.

The latest round of capital will fuel the company's continued industry leadership and innovation pipeline allowing further investments in talent, partnerships, and technology; with a bigger focus on using human conversation as the primary user interface for allowing people to build software rather than the expert-laden white-canvas systems we are used to seeing in the no-code/low-code space.

"Builder.ai was founded on the promise that everyone should be empowered to unlock their human potential. Today this means being able to build software to be able to do more with less. We are entering an incredible time in history where the very notion of software is changing; from something that had a shelf life of years to what will eventually have a shelf life of a conversation and the volume of what is being created is only going to grow exponentially," said Sachin Dev Duggal, chief wizard and founder, Builder.ai.

According to an official statement, the brand has also furthered its partnership with Microsoft for a holistic global GTM and inclusion in their reseller program, as well as entered partnerships with JP Morgan & Chase, Etisalat UAE and other technology and financial enterprises.

"QIA is very excited to be partnering with the leader in this space. We are confident that Builder.ai's innovative technology and proven approach positions the company for a future of substantial growth. This investment is aligned with QIA's strategy of supporting innovative companies shaping the future of the global economy" said Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi, CIO for Europe, Türkiye and Russia at QIA.