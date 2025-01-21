Burma Burma and Workie Raise Capital to Fuel Growth and Strengthen Market Presence The following startups have successfully closed their investment rounds, securing capital for future growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Ankit Gupta, Co-founder, Burma Burma|LinkedIn

Negen Capital Leads INR 25.46 Cr Funding Round for Burma Burma

Burma Burma, a popular pan-India Burmese restaurant chain under Hunger Pangs Pvt Ltd, has raised INR 25.46 crore (USD 3 million) in its latest equity funding round.

The round was led by Negen Capital, which doubled down on its previous investment, with additional participation from NV Alpha Fund Management and a group of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

The new capital will enable Burma Burma to expand its restaurant footprint, targeting 24 locations by FY26, doubling its presence within 15 months. Currently, the brand operates 12 outlets in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

"We aim to achieve INR 300 crore in revenue within two financial years, with an 18%+ EBITDA margin. This funding will be a key enabler in realizing our vision of being IPO-ready by 2027," said Chirag Chhajer, Co-founder of Burma Burma.

The startup reported INR 10.5 crore in revenue in December 2024, with an ARR exceeding INR 125 crore and a 19% EBITDA margin.

In FY24, Burma Burma generated INR 74 crore in revenue and is projected to grow by 50%, reaching INR 111 crore in FY25.

"We are building a brand that will lead the way for novel cuisine concepts in India and beyond. While Burmese cuisine remains our core offering, we are thrilled to be working on new projects that will expand our culinary portfolio," added Ankit Gupta, Co-founder, Burma Burma.

The funding transaction was facilitated by Sarthak Ahuja, Aditi Randev of Niamh Ventures, and BV Raman of Negen Wealth.

Office Space Management Startup Workie Secures INR 13 Cr in Funding for Growth

Office space management startup Workie has secured INR 13 crore in equity funding to support its expansion and strengthen market leadership.

The round was led by a host of prominent investors, including the Sunil Singhania Family Office, NAV Capital, Raman Roy (Co-founder of Indian Angel Network and CMD of Quatrro), Dharmendra Jain (CFO of Yash Technologies), Gaurav Singhvi (Co-founder of Wefounder Circle), Sunil Singhvi (Leading Angel Investor), and other renowned backers.

"We empower businesses to thrive without the burden of traditional office leasing costs. Our clients enjoy greater flexibility, cost savings, and scalability, helping them grow up to 10x faster," said Sawan Laddha, Founder and CEO of Workie.

Workie's clientele includes Zomato, Bajaj, Patanjali, Schneider, OYO, Firstsource Solutions, and WhiteOak. The company operates across 15+ cities, including Indore, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, and Bangalore.

With over 150 clients and managing 15,000 seats across 1,000,000 square feet of commercial space, Workie offers everything from fully furnished offices to co-working spaces, reducing capital expenditure while ensuring modern work environments.

The round was advised by Swastika Investmart Ltd.
