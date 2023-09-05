Capitalizing AI to Benefit Indian Investors With technology playing a driving force in how industries and sectors are operating, one can safely say that financial institutions and systems are optimistically adopting with time.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India

The means and methods of investing money and raising money have changed over time, and definitely since the barter system was introduced. With technology playing a driving force in how industries and sectors are operating, one can safely say that financial institutions and systems are optimistically adopting with time.

In July 2023, the average Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian Mutual Fund Industry stood at a whooping INR 46,37,565 crore, according to Association of mutual funds (AMFI). When lakhs of common citizens and HNIs invest, the company needs to be liable and accountable. However, for the good apples, in terms of Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India, the regulation and supervision should be at a lower level since they've demonstrated good behaviour. That is why Mutual Fund Lite was introduced to move towards a segmented approach because certain kinds of MF businesses do not need the whole rule book.

She further feels AI will help differentiate between good and bad apples at a granular level, "We believe this will allow us to take regulation to a level where the risk management will be almost custom fit for the entity. So it will become a situation where if the entity has really managed its risk well and has demonstrated all the parameters of being a good apple, there will be a level of regulation that will apply, the level of supervision that will apply and so many other things that would apply would at automatically be of a lower level,"

One's hard-earned money deserves all the security and transparency it can get, keeping in mind that the individual investor is aware of all the risks and gains associated with it. You must have read: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme-related documents carefully. But how many of us actually understand the lines and between the lines of such critical documents? Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, the Securities and Exchange Board of India feel that artificial intelligence can be leveraged to churn out analyzed data and insights for the betterment of Indian investors.

For years, regulators have adopted disclosure-based regulation, which translates to a lot of documents and information available to in public. "Data in the markets is a public good," she notes.

But with AI, it is possible to provide high-quality input and advice to almost all citizens at a no-cost or very affordable price since the disclosed data is available for download free of cost.

"The big opportunity now is that what people consider an information overload in terms of market disclosures that the regulator mandates is actually a gold mine waiting to be analyzed, interpreted insights to be taken and then to be monetized by way of giving high-quality advice to a vast, vast variety of citizens in our country that need that advice," she shares.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Financial system

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Life and Work in Start-Ups: How to Get it Right

While there is no denying the fact that Indian start-ups have created massive job opportunities, it all comes at the cost of poor work-life balance. Also, job security in the start-up world is still an elusive concept.

By Priya Kapoor
News and Trends

Ellipsol Raises INR 2.5 Crore In Seed Funding

The investment raised would be utilized to take the prototype developed by Ellipsol to the production level and for some of the pilot projects in the initial stages

By Teena Jose
Leadership

8 Ways to Turn a Good Leader Into an Exceptional One

Natural leadership ability isn't enough; you've got to do the hard work

By Karen Brown
News and Trends

How Artificial Intelligence Can Transform Financial System

We live in an age of fintech, where such intermediaries are making life easier and affordable. Hence, technology needs to play a big role in it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Zoho Surpasses 100 Million Users Across Over 55 Business Applications

In a press statement, Zoho claimed that it has steadily increased its traction from 1 million users in 2008 to 100 million 15 years later

By Teena Jose
Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff