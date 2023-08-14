The platform attracts approximately 35 million average monthly unique visitors, approximately 32-plus million listings a year, and around 30,000 dealers, as per an official statement

Online auto platform CarTrade Tech on Sunday announced the completion of 100 per cent acquisition of OLX's classified and auto business in India for INR 535.54 crore. According to an official statement, with the acquisition, CarTrade is aiming to be India's largest auto classifieds and transaction platform.

"OLX is one of the strongest brands in the online classified space and we are really excited to acquire such a strong brand and work with such a really talented team," CarTrade Tech chairman and founder Vinay Sanghi said in a statement.

CarTrade Tech will now operate under the following brands in India, CarWale, OLX, Olx Auto, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade, CarTrade Exchange, and Adroit Auto, it said.

