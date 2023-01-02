Centre To Launch Digital India Innovation Fund For Deep-Tech Startups: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Friday, said that the government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund which aims to support deep-tech startups, according to a PTI report. The minister revealed this plan of action in an official statement, during his official address to over 1000 college students as part of the 'New India for Young India: Techade of Opportunities program' at the Catholic Bishop House Campus, Thamarassery, Kerala.

The minister also signifies the PM's vision of New India is one with ample opportunities for every Indian to participate in the development process, with hardwork and skills as the only determinants of success.

Responding to a question on the issues like job opportunities in the country and migration from Kerala, the Minister reportedly said that, "Migration is a consequence of lack of hope. But India at the moment is going through an inflection point. The coming decade is going to be India's Techade. There are tremendous opportunities for young Indians. You won't get these kinds of opportunities, anywhere outside India. We should always have confidence that this is our land and the action is in India."

"The government under PM Modi is committed to working with all communities for the future of India. Every Indian must have equal opportunities to prosper irrespective of community, caste, place or religion," said the minister, as per a mint report.