CHARGE+ZONE Raises $54 Million In Series A1 Funding

The funding arranged by BlueOrchard will finance an immediate roll-out of 286 charging stations serving 1,130 e-buses and e-trucks as well as over 1250 e-car fleets in addition to new expansion targets by CHARGE+ZONE

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CHARGE+ZONE, a leading EV charging company in India, has raised$54 million in Series A1 funding to expand the high speed charging network in the country led by BlueOrchard Finance, a member of the Schroders Group and a leading global impact investment management firm along with existing and new institutional investors.

"We are excited to have BlueOrchard to be a part of our journey to build the supercharging networks for EVs in India and other global markets. In the current phase, we aim to build 3000 high speed DC charging stations by 2025 and expand our network to enable e-mobility across the fleet and personal EV segment including EV cars, buses and trucks. The current Series A1 raise is the part of the planned capex investment of $300million, as we foresee crucial growth for the 4W e-mobility segment over the next 4-5 years," said Kartikey Hariyani, founder and CEO, CHARGE+ZONE.

The funding arranged by BlueOrchard will finance an immediate roll-out of 286 charging stations serving 1,130 e-buses and e-trucks as well as over 1250 e-car fleets in addition to new expansion targets by CHARGE+ZONE. Overall, this will help achieve environmental targets to reduce emissions from internal combustion engines of diesel and petrol vehicles of 5,351 tons per annum. Over the long-term, the Series A1 funding for CHARGE+ZONE will contribute directly and indirectly to the creation of at least 500 jobs, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We see a large and growing market for electric vehicles, driven by the need for more sustainable transportation. With its strong management team of industry and finance experts, CHARGE+ZONE is ideally positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in the Indian e-bus market. We look forward to working with CHARGE+ZONE to advance the electrification of transportation in India and contribute to the country's climate and environmental goals," said Aurelia Marti, investment manager, Infrastructure at BlueOrchard.

Founded in 2019, CHARGE+ZONE is a leading tech-driven EV Charging Networks company specializing in high-speed charging networks for electric buses/trucks and electric cars across the enterprise and the retail network on both dedicated and opportunity-based charging using smart-grid networks.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends EV charging

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

RBI Governor Urges Payment System Operators To Ensure Good Governance: Report

As per the report, Das asked PSOs to work on formation of self-regulatory organisations (SROs) for the greater good of all stakeholders

By Teena Jose

Starting a Business

The Delivery Wonderboys

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, 20, Co-founders, Zepto

By Punita Sabharwal

Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly

Productivity

How to Achieve A CEO Level of Focus by Breaking Habits and Taking Breaks

Could your nonstop 9-hour work days be why you can't seem to focus?

By Pierre Subeh

Business News

Meta Employees Interrogate Mark Zuckerberg in Town Hall Meeting

The CEO fielded tough questions from rattled staffers at an all-hands meeting.

By Jonathan Small