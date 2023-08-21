Cherian Thomas was the first international employee at Byju's back in 2017 and was credited with building the international organisation ground up to acquiring companies like Osmo

Byju's senior vice-president for international business Cherian Thomas has resigned from the edtech company and will now helm US-based Impending.

In his new role as the CEO of Impending Inc., Thomas will concentrate on expanding and scaling the product portfolio while also growing and reinforcing a global talent pool. "Impending embodies everything I would pursue if I were to start anew," Thomas remarked.

According to an official statement, Cherian Thomas had played an integral part in setting up the US operations at BYJU'S, one of the prominent edtech companies. He was also responsible for spearheading the business of Osmo as its CEO, a BYJU'S subsidiary, with a revenue of over $100 million in FY21. He was the first international employee at Byju's back in 2017 and was credited with building the international organisation ground up to acquiring companies like Osmo.

Last week, Beleaguered edtech firm Byju's had asked 400 of its employees to voluntarily resign. According to a Moneycontrol report, the company had placed over 400 employees belonging to the mentoring and product expert division under performance review. Quoting multiple sources, the news outlet said those placed under performance review were asked to leave on Thursday.

Employees who were voluntarily asked to resign were offered two months' salary as part of the final settlement. The employees reportedly told the news outlet that the HR told them that those refusing to resign will be terminated.

In the month of June, the company was there in the news when three of its global investors had confirmed that their representatives had resigned from the board of the once high-flying Indian startup that has been battling pressure from lenders amid a steep drop in its valuation.

Byju's was valued at $22 billion last year, but saw its valuation slashed to $8.4 billion earlier this year by Blackrock, a minor shareholder in the company.