ClassMonitor Raises INR 10 Crore In Pre-Series A Funding Round

The fund raised will be used for the expansion which includes leveraging AI- ML-based technology to enhance learning experiences for young children

Edtech startup ClassMonitor has raised INR 10 crore in pre-Series A funding round from lead investor Frontline Strategy Funds; Khimji Family (Muscat), along with the participation from existing investors Sarvann and Calega Family Office. The fund raised will be used for the expansion which includes leveraging AI- ML-based technology to enhance learning experiences for young children.

"This is a significant milestone in our journey to become the market leader in early education. I want to thank our existing and new investors for their continued support. This is an unequivocal endorsement of our brand promise and delivery capabilities in establishing a dominant position in the early education segment," said Vijeet Pandey, co-founder and CEO at ClassMonitor.

The platform has doubled their user base in the past 6 months and plans to work towards becoming a 'first choice' early education edtech brand by 2023. The company also plans on further strengthening its dominance in the early education sector by establishing a large network of franchised after school learning centres, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2016, by Vijeet Pandey and Vikas Rishishwar, ClassMonitor started off as a messaging platform for parents and teachers which later took the shape of a hybrid early learning tool that provides holistic learning kits for children in the age group of 0-8 years.

"We are very excited to be partnering with ClassMonitor in their journey to build a trusted bond with parents. We share the vision of ClassMonitor, led by its dynamic and visionary founder, Vijeet, to build a network of smart offerings targeted at young children, that enable the parents to spend quality time with their child in a non-digital environment," said Atim Kabra, the lead investor.

