Congratulations America! You Have Become Great Again

The Republican Party nominee who is also an American businessman and television producer has shown how to win the White House.

Shutterstock

The United States of America has overwhelmingly voted for 70-year Donald J Trump to become President. Trump is the first US President to ever hold office without government or military experience.

Having won key battleground states of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina, Trump has beaten Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, who was backed by incumbent President Barack Obama, in one of the most exciting elections in the United States. Trump also became the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

In order to win the presidency, a candidate needed to win 270 electoral votes - a majority of the 538 electors. Trump beat Hillary with a commanding lead.

A Trump victory, along with a Republican Congress, would mean an end to Obama's Obamacare health reforms.

Trump, who was born and raised in New York City, attended the New York Military Academy from age 13, and received a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1968.

In 1971 he got the control of Fred Trump's real estate and construction firm, which was later renamed as The Trump Organization.

Trump has appeared at the Miss USA pageants, which he owned from 1996 to 2015, and has made cameo appearances in films and television series.

In June 2015, Trump announced his candidacy for president as a Republican and quickly emerged as the front-runner for his party's nomination.

In July, he was formally nominated for president at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Undeterred by the many controversies surrounding him, Trump promised to erase traces of Barack Obama's presidency and set America on a protectionist, nativist, track.

Taking a dig at Obama, The Republican candidate has promised to cancel every "executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama'.

He has also promised to drain the swamp of big money Washington politics.

In one of his most popular campaign pitches, he has said he will "reduce the corrupting influence of special interests'.

With respect to trade, Trump has proposed aggressive tactics on trade for decades, including forcing China and other countries to pay for the privilege of selling their goods in the US and punishing US companies that move jobs overseas.

Trump has earlier said his foreign policy will be "America First and said he would only engage the US in fights that were in America's self interest and where clear, definable victory was achievable.

Pricing in a probable Trump victory, stock across the world plunged, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling over 5 percent, Hong Kong down nearly 3 percent, South Korean KOSPI down more than 3 and the Japanese Nikkei down nearly 5 percent. The Mexican peso plunged to an all-time low.