Snaps are new features and functionality that MetaMask users can install directly into their wallets. Previously, features of MetaMask were exclusively developed by MetaMask developers of Consensys. Consensys' initial rollout will have 34+ Snaps with utilities such as transaction insights, interoperability with non-EVM blockchains like Bitcoin, and notifications.

ConsenSys, a blockchain and web3 company, announced the launch of the first iteration of MetaMask Snaps to the masses. According to the official release, MetaMask Snaps will aim at revolutionizing the way users interact with MetaMask, a self-custody web3 platform. With this development, users will have the option to choose from a wider variety outside of the MetaMask offerings.

"The most important part of the Snaps story to me is that we now have a system at the heart of our wallet that allows us to step back and humbly invite the community to provide their own solutions to the hardest problems. I have some big ideas and opinions about what the future of transaction safety could look like, but that's no reason for it to be the only idea being validated. We're helping usher in a new paradigm of distributed computing, and there are a lot of questions that need creative solutions, and so I still believe that lowering the barrier and cost to trying new things can be an important accelerant to finding good answers to those hard problems. This isn't about accelerating technology for its own sake, it's about accelerating the process of finding improvements in the ways we do things," said Dan Finlay, Co-founder, MetaMask and Chief Ethos Officer, Consensys.

Indian developers such as Leap and Push Protocol are also behind the product.

According to the company, "Third-party developers building Snaps can independently ship and maintain their creations, separate from MetaMask. They maintain ownership of their code and establish a direct connection with their Snap's users. In the long term, MetaMask users will benefit from the convenience and versatility of countless Snaps, tailored for various use cases, across multiple protocols. They will see features that haven't been imagined yet, developed at a pace that MetaMask couldn't have achieved on its own."