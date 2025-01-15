Cornerstone Ventures Secures First Close of USD 200 Mn Fund-II at USD 40 Mn, Welcomes Suresh Pareek as General Partner The second fund will target a range of sectors, including financial services, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and supply chain, while also focusing on sector-agnostic core technology innovations.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abhishek Prasad, Managing Partner at Cornerstone Ventures

Cornerstone Ventures, a leading SaaS-focused venture capital firm, announced that it has achieved the first close of its second fund at approximately USD 40 million, marking a significant milestone towards its target of USD 200 million.

The close reflects growing investor confidence in Cornerstone's ability to back transformative B2B technology ventures. Alongside the milestone, the firm is excited to welcome Suresh Pareek as its General Partner, further strengthening its leadership team.

The first close has garnered substantial participation from a diverse group of domestic investors, including high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, corporates, and other institutional partners.

Abhishek Prasad, Managing Partner at Cornerstone Ventures, said, "We are thrilled to have Pareek join the team. His addition has played a crucial role in accelerating our first close, thanks to the strong network he brings. With his expertise and the expanded investor base, we are even better positioned to help our portfolio companies scale and make a meaningful impact across industries."

Suresh Pareek brings a wealth of experience in venture capital and private equity investments. As the founder of Sukvi Ventures and co-founder of Elephant Canvas LLP, a digital fine art NFT marketplace operating under the NewartX brand, Pareek has curated a diverse portfolio of 12 startups. His track record includes channeling personal wealth into private equity funds and direct startup investments, showcasing his commitment to fostering innovation and growth.

Suresh Pareek, General Partner at Cornerstone Ventures, stated, "I'm thrilled to join Cornerstone Ventures at a time when India is positioned to redefine its role in the global startup ecosystem. My focus has always been on supporting startups that aim to drive both growth and meaningful impact. I look forward to working with a dynamic team to empower founders who are transforming industries and addressing real-world challenges."

Since its inception, Cornerstone Ventures has been a key partner for innovative startups, deploying strategic capital and providing operational expertise. The firm's first fund, raised in 2018, successfully backed companies such as NRT, Blubirch, Mystifly, and Olive Gaea, with notable exits including Wigzo and Intelligence Node.

The second fund will target a range of sectors, including financial services, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and supply chain, while also focusing on sector-agnostic core technology innovations. With an emphasis on early growth-stage companies, the fund aims to help ventures scale sustainably and capitalise on emerging opportunities in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. Deployments from Fund-II are expected to begin this quarter.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

JPMorgan Shuts Down Internal Message Board Comments After Employees React to Return-to-Office Mandate

Employees were given the option to leave comments about the RTO mandate with their first and last names on display — and they did not hold back.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Accel Fuels Sarla Aviation's Flying Taxi Ambitions with USD 10 Mn Investment

Angel investors, including Binny Bansal (Flipkart co-founder), Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha co-founder), and Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy co-founder), also participated in the round.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

NeoSapien Secures INR 80 Lakhs on Shark Tank India 4 for AI Wearable

Founded in 2024 by Dhananjay Yadav and Aryan Yadav, NeoSapien aims to integrate AI into daily life through its wearable technology

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf