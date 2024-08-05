Get All Access for $5/mo

CoRover.ai Partners with EthosAI.one to Enhance Human-Centric Responsible AI with BharatGPT This collaboration marks a significant advancement in CoRover.ai's mission to enhance the reliability and integrity of its Large Language Models (LLMs) in alignment with the ethical principles of BharatGPT.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover.ai|X

CoRover.ai, the creator of BharatGPT, has announced a strategic partnership with EthosAI.one, an AI auditing firm dedicated to the future of Responsible AI.

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in CoRover.ai's mission to enhance the reliability and integrity of its Large Language Models (LLMs) in alignment with the ethical principles of BharatGPT.

EthosAI.one will deploy its advanced evaluation platform to continuously audit and refine BharatGPT models.

According to Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover.ai, "At CoRover.ai, we believe in the immense potential of AI to empower people, but this can only be achieved through responsible development. Our partnership with EthosAI underscores this commitment. By leveraging their expertise in AI auditing, we can ensure BharatGPT adheres to the highest ethical standards. This collaboration signifies a crucial step forward in building human-centric AI that is both beneficial and trustworthy."

By benchmarking CoRover.ai's LLMs against industry leaders like ChatGPT, Llama2, and Gemini AI, EthosAI.one will provide a detailed performance score, highlight areas for improvement, and deliver targeted enhancements tailored to CoRover.ai's specific business and technological needs.

These evaluations will not only refine CoRover.ai's models but also be published to boost market visibility and demonstrate the models' robustness and bias-free performance.

This initiative underscores CoRover.ai's dedication to maintaining high standards of accuracy and fairness in AI, reinforcing its position as a trustworthy leader in the industry.

CoRover.ai, the human-centric conversational AI platform developed in India, serves over 1 billion users globally. With BharatGPT, CoRover.ai offers advanced capabilities in both text and voice, as well as multilingual virtual assistance.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Stop the Errors: Set a Review Process That Works

Mistakes make you look unprofessional and hurt your growth. Fix them today.

By Jenn Steele
Science & Technology

Imagine Verifying Your Identity With a Simple Handshake — Here's Why Business Leaders Should Embrace Digital IDs

For business owners and managers, introducing Digital ID is best viewed as a gradual evolution. After all, in this long road to digital transformation, patience and pragmatism will be your greatest allies.

By Ihar Kliashchou
Business News

Google Lays Off Hundreds of 'Core' Employees, Relocates Others Overseas

The layoffs were announced days before Google's parent company, Alphabet, announced its Q1 2024 earnings.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

Vijay Singh Rathore: Backing Transformative Tech Startups

Typically, the Gurugram-based firm invests at the seed to series A stages, with an average ticket size ranging from INR 25 lakh to INR 3 crore.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Business Solutions

Get an All-in-One AI Tool to Streamline Everything for $40

Experience the support of artificial intelligence in just one minute with this impressive platform.

By StackCommerce