CoRover.ai, the creator of BharatGPT, has announced a strategic partnership with EthosAI.one, an AI auditing firm dedicated to the future of Responsible AI.

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in CoRover.ai's mission to enhance the reliability and integrity of its Large Language Models (LLMs) in alignment with the ethical principles of BharatGPT.

EthosAI.one will deploy its advanced evaluation platform to continuously audit and refine BharatGPT models.

According to Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover.ai, "At CoRover.ai, we believe in the immense potential of AI to empower people, but this can only be achieved through responsible development. Our partnership with EthosAI underscores this commitment. By leveraging their expertise in AI auditing, we can ensure BharatGPT adheres to the highest ethical standards. This collaboration signifies a crucial step forward in building human-centric AI that is both beneficial and trustworthy."

By benchmarking CoRover.ai's LLMs against industry leaders like ChatGPT, Llama2, and Gemini AI, EthosAI.one will provide a detailed performance score, highlight areas for improvement, and deliver targeted enhancements tailored to CoRover.ai's specific business and technological needs.

These evaluations will not only refine CoRover.ai's models but also be published to boost market visibility and demonstrate the models' robustness and bias-free performance.

This initiative underscores CoRover.ai's dedication to maintaining high standards of accuracy and fairness in AI, reinforcing its position as a trustworthy leader in the industry.

CoRover.ai, the human-centric conversational AI platform developed in India, serves over 1 billion users globally. With BharatGPT, CoRover.ai offers advanced capabilities in both text and voice, as well as multilingual virtual assistance.