Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

CoverSure and CirclePe Raise Early-Stage Funding Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Co-founders of CoverSure and CirclePe

Insurtech startup CoverSure Secures USD 4 Mn in a Pre-Series A

A consumer-focused insurtech startup, CoverSure, has raised USD 4 million in a pre-series A round led by Enam Holdings.

As per the official release, the raised funds will be used to build a consumer-centric insurance engagement platform using data intelligence and machine learning capabilities. This investment will support CoverSure's growth and expansion across India.

Founded in January 2023 by Saurabh Vijayvergia, CoverSure offers a personalised advisory service to existing policy holders as well as those new to insurance.

Utilising machine learning, it enhances the insurance experience across health, life, motor, and travel segments in an integrated way, including claims assistance and other services.

The platform claims to construct personalised insurance portfolios for individuals and families, providing clear and unbiased policy information. With a focus on simplified risk management, the platform assesses users' risk profiles and plans to introduce tailored insurance solutions in the coming months.

Saurabh Vijayvergia, Founder and CEO of CoverSure, said, "Our primary goal is to address the insurance penetration problem by empowering millions of Indians who are uncertain about their insurance coverage. Through our platform, we aim to simplify the user's lifetime experience towards insurance, not just the sales.

"The insurance problems of a family need an unbiased approach to solve them, and to that extent, we have built digital solutions with an intuitive app-first approach. At CoverSure, we are navigating people through personalised risk management dynamically, streamlined policy management, family care, etc while bridging protection gaps," he added.

Fintech Startup CirclePe Secures Close to USD 1 Mn in Pre-Seed Round

Fintech startup CirclePe announced that it has raised close to USD 1 million in its pre-seed round led by OTP Ventures, with participation from 1947 Rise, iSeed, IIT Delhi, Venture Catalyst, and founders and CXOs from OfBusiness, BharatPe, Uni Cards, OYO, and others.

Launched in 2022 by Navan Jaiswal and Ankur Yadav, CirclePe's 'Smart Renting' solution allows credit-worthy tenants to opt for a zero security-deposit move-in, enjoying the luxury of paying only their monthly rent without any extra charges.

By partnering with major proptechs, the Gurugram-based platform is enabling the smart renting feature for independent retail landlords and co-living operators, providing an easy and hassle-free rental experience.

Navan Jaiswal, Co-Founder at CirclePe, said, "We are on a mission to revolutionise the rental experience in India with a unique Fintech Play—very different from bonds and insurance products, which have faced high friction in a cash-first market like India. For the first time, credit-worthy tenants can opt for 'Smart Renting' at checkout while renting a house, giving them a zero deposit move-in and the luxury of paying only their monthly rent and no extra charges."

By eliminating the need for heavy security deposits paid by tenants and unlocking capital for landlords and co-living operators, CirclePe aims to disrupt the traditional rental value chain.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

9 New Fitness Gadgets to Help You Get Into Shape This Year

From a watch that tracks your mood to a belt that tracks your steps, here are some of the most fitness-focused innovations spotted at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

By Emily Price
News and Trends

CoverSure and CirclePe Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Here's How Much an Influencer With 21 Million Followers Makes on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok

Erika Kullberg says one outlet pays far better than the rest.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

This ChatGPT WordPress Plugin Is $50 for Memorial Day

Add ChatGPT on the front end and back end of your business websites.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Did OpenAI steal Scarlett Johansson's voice? 5 Critical Lessons for Entrepreneurs in The AI Era

Did OpenAI steal Scarlett Johansson's voice? OpenAI has since paused the "Sky" voice feature, but Johansson argues that this is no coincidence. In response, Johansson delivers a masterclass for entrepreneurs on navigating the AI era successfully.

By Ben Angel