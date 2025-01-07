The Gurugram-based brand offers guilt-free, nutritious nut-based spreads and bites. With high nut content, no palm oil, and superfoods, it blends indulgence with wellness for both kids and adults.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh has partnered with Alfinity Studios to launch Twiddles, a brand that is redefining the snacking experience by combining indulgence with nutrition.

Aimed at health-conscious snack lovers, Twiddles offers a range of products designed to meet the growing demand for guilt-free, nutritious options for both kids and adults. The brand reflects Yuvraj Singh's commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles and conscious eating choices.

Crafted with premium ingredients like cashews, almonds, and roasted seeds, Twiddles claims that its products are rich in nutritional value without compromising on flavor. The brand opts for healthier alternatives such as sunflower oil instead of palm oil in its spreads and uses ghee in its bites. Natural sweeteners like jaggery, dates, figs, and honey enhance the flavor profile, ensuring that every bite is packed with essential nutrients.

"As an athlete, I've always valued balanced nutrition and healthy eating habits," said Yuvraj Singh, co-founder and investor of Twiddles. "Twiddles was born out of my passion for mindful living and the desire to create snacks that are indulgent yet healthy. It's about bridging the gap between taste and nutrition, making it easier for everyone to enjoy guilt-free indulgence."

Twiddles offers a variety of delicious spreads and bites that are as nourishing as they are indulgent. Their spreads, made with over 50% nuts and seeds, come in flavors like Almond Silk, Walnut Brownie, and Orange Noir. Additionally, their bites, naturally sweetened with ingredients like dates and figs, include varieties like Almond Crumble and Nuts & Dates, with customer favorites including the Walnut Brownie Spread and Nuts & Dates Bites.

The brand is also gearing up for the launch of its Peanut Butter, further expanding its lineup of wholesome snack options while staying true to its commitment to delivering delicious and sustainable products.

Rishi Dewan, Co-founder of Alfinity Studios, shared, "Partnering with Yuvraj Singh to bring Twiddles to life has been an incredible journey. The initial response has been encouraging, and we're constantly exploring untapped opportunities to set new benchmarks in health and wellness."

Twiddles products are currently available online through platforms like Amazon and Blinkit, with plans to expand globally and into offline retail. Stay tuned for the upcoming peanut butter launch and enjoy smarter, healthier snacking with Twiddles.