The partnership is aimed at building an alternative product line for consumers to make their preferred choice and be more aware of what is being offered to them.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rohit Sharma, renowned for his cricketing excellence, is stepping into a new arena: the food industry. Teaming up with True Elements, Sharma is launching a new licensed brand, RS by True Elements.

This collaboration marks a significant shift, as Sharma, known for his athleticism and leadership on the cricket field, now aims to influence the Indian food market.

Founded in 2016 by Puru Gupta and Sreejith Moolayil, True Elements is a homegrown brand specialising in healthy foods like oats, muesli, and snacks. Their products are available on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Blinkit, Swiggy, Instamart, Zepto, and Flipkart, and in over 25,000 offline stores across India, including Lulu, Metro, and Nature's Basket.

As a partner and ambassador for True Elements, Rohit Sharma is poised to champion the RS by True Elements brand, which is expected to launch by the end of August 2024. Sharma, managed exclusively by RISE Worldwide, expressed enthusiasm for the venture, noting, "This is a good time and opportunity to launch RS by True Elements, where today, the focus for consumers is to know what they are eating. I have been a fan of True Elements, as they have stayed committed to their values and business philosophy."

"The partnership is aimed at building an alternative product line for consumers to make their preferred choice and be more aware of what is being offered to them," Sharma added.

Puru Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of True Elements, highlighted the significance of this collaboration. "This is the first time a cricketer is licensing a health food brand in India—a first for the ecosystem. Given the authenticity that Rohit has in cricket, we believe it would help us reinforce our commitment to being 'True' and honest with our customers and help us scale rapidly. His confidence in our brand is a big motivation for our team."

In the upcoming months, a campaign featuring a brand film with Rohit Sharma will be launched, followed by product-led videos.