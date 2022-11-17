Cristiano Ronaldo To Launch His First NFT Collection Tomorrow

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cristiano Ronaldo shall be launching his first NFT collection on November 18, which is part of an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Binance, the global leaders in the blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider.

Each NFT statue shows Ronaldo in a special moment from his life.

There shall also be a global marketing campaign which aims at giving his fans an idea about the world of Web3 and NFTs.

The collection shall have seven animated statues with four rarity levels: Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal (N). Each NFT statue shows Ronaldo in a special moment from his life, encompassing his bicycle kicks to childhood in Portugal.



The NFTs shall be available for auction on the Binance NFT marketplace which shall be open for 24 hours. The highest bidder will get the NFTs and the starting price for the NFTs is 10,000 BUSD for SSR and 1,700 BUSD for SR. The rest of the 6,600 NFTs (600 R and 6,000 N) shall be available on the Binance Launchpad, beginning at 77 BUSD for the Normal rarity.

Binance had entered into a partnership with ace footballer Ronaldo in June 2022 for promoting NFTs. According to the agreement, Ronaldo and Binance shall co-create a series of NFT collections which shall be up for sale on the Binance platform.

Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, is the founder of Binance and is a serial entrepreneur. He started Binance in July 2017 and it went on to become the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Its blockchain ecosystem comprises Binance Exchange, Labs, Launchpad, Info, Academy, Research, Trust Wallet, Charity, NFT, and more.