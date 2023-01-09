Cropin Raises INR 113 Crore Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cropin, the global agritech pioneer that has built the world's first industry cloud for agriculture, has raised INR 113 crore in funding from new investors Google and JSR Corporation, as well as existing investors ABC Impact and Chiratae Ventures. The funds will aid in expanding Cropin Cloud, the company's recently launched intelligent agriculture cloud platform, to cater to the growing demand for digitization and predictive intelligence in the global agriculture sector.

Pexels

"Since its founding in 2010, Cropin has been dedicated to improving the intelligence of food production and maximizing value for all stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem. The involvement of new strategic investors like Google and JSR Corporation, and the support of our existing investors, demonstrates confidence in our mission and impact. We are excited to partner with global technology innovators like Google, which further validates our capabilities and solidifies our position as a leader in the digitalization of global agriculture," said Krishna Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Cropin

Cropin has partnered with more than 250 B2B customers and has digitized 16 million acres of farmland, benefiting over 7 million farmers. The company has shaped a global 'Ag-intelligence' movement, with a crop knowledge graph of over 500 crops and 10,000 crop varieties in 92 countries that powers Cropin Cloud. The goal of Cropin AI Labs is to bring predictive intelligence to every acre of the world's cultivable land. In addition, Cropin plans to expand its business presence in new regions and industries, focusing on creating solutions that promote sustainable agriculture practices and address global food security challenges on a large scale, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are pleased that Cropin's efforts to address global food challenges through technology continue to gain traction. Our continued support alongside new investors underscores the commitment and dedication of the Cropin team in delivering impactful outcomes through their work," said Sugandhi Matta, chief impact officer at ABC Impact.

Cropin is a global agtech company that was founded in 2010. The company has developed Cropin Cloud in September 2022, has quickly become a leading platform in the digital transformation of agriculture.