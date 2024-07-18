Get All Access for $5/mo

Crypto Player WazirX Hacked, Withdrawals Temporarily Paused It has put INR and crypto withdrawal on a temporary pause. The compromised funds include approximately USD 100 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB), USD 52 million in Ethereum (ETH), and USD 11 million in Polygon (MATIC). With the remaining being in Floki, Fantom, Chainlink, and Fetch.ai

Indian cryptocurrency player, WazirX, experienced a security breach in one of its wallets, causing the loss of user funds on Thursday. The matter is currently being investigated.

The 2017-founded startup took to X to confirm the fund hack. "We're aware that one of our multisig wallets has experienced a security breach," it posted. A multi-signature wallet requires the permission of multiple stakeholders before carrying out any transaction.

According to media reports, over USD 230 million have been moved to a new address. Notably, it is speculated that each transaction's caller is funded by Tornado Cash, the decentralized protocol for private transactions. With Tornado Cash, the hacker is using the crypto mixer to remove the background.

Transactional data shows the exploiter actively selling the stolen holding using the on-chain exchange Uniswap. The new address has already swapped and shifted funds comprised of Tether, Pepe, and Gala to Ether.

Lookonchain reported that the compromised funds include approximately USD 100 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB), USD 52 million in Ethereum (ETH), and USD 11 million in Polygon (MATIC). With the remaining being in Floki, Fantom, Chainlink, and Fetch.ai.

It has also identified two more exploited smart contracts which are under investigation. "For the time being we have opened up a secluded website to revoke all approvals. Your funds are at risk until you revoke," it also read.

Commenting on the hack, Edul Patel, CEO, Mudrex said "At Mudrex, we prioritize the safety and security of our users' funds by adhering to regulations in both India and the European Union. Mudrex is the only platform that allows crypto deposits and withdrawals at any time. We conduct regular audits to ensure a 1:1 ratio of funds. Additionally, our codebase goes through extensive scrutiny and review at many layers to ensure our tech infrastructure is immune to such exploits. This incident underscores the importance of continuous monitoring and robust compliance frameworks to protect investors and ensure the integrity of the crypto ecosystem."

The hack comes just days before the budget 2024.

