The partnership between ClearTax and KoinX will greatly enhance the efficiency of report filing and facilitate the navigation of complex crypto tax calculations for users

Crypto taxation platform, has announced its strategic partnership with ClearTax, a platform catering to the diverse tax filing needs of individuals, tax practitioners, and businesses. The partnership between KoinX and ClearTax will allow users to enjoy the advantages of ClearTax's specialized tax filing services, making their crypto tax filing journey more streamlined.

By integrating ClearTax, we guarantee our users swift access to ClearTax's easy-to-use self-tax filing and assisted tax filing under the expert guidance feature eliminating the requirement for time-consuming research. Additionally, we have full confidence in ClearTax's reputable standing, which will undoubtedly instill in our users the necessary confidence and assurance to undertake the tax report filing process," said Punit Agarwal, CEO, KoinX.

In an official release, the company said that KoinX users can also use ClearTax's top features at special prices, with access to a simpler and faster method of calculating crypto taxes and filing tax reports with expert guidance.

Founded by Punit Agarwal, KoinX helps break down the overly complicated crypto tax calculations into easy-to-understand tax reports.

"At ClearTax, we relentlessly rely on the power of simplification. While our country is on a mission to digitize finances, investors have been shy of adopting crypto as an instrument of investment. So, when it comes to crypto taxation, there is considerable ambiguity. And that is where we step in. Through our platform, we've ensured that crypto taxation is no more a guesswork for investors. And through our collaboration with KoinX, we are empowering crypto investors so that they can file their crypto taxes unfettered," Avinash Polepally, Crypto Business Head, ClearTax.

Clear (formerly ClearTax) is a fintech SaaS company that simplifies finances for Indians, and also offers taxation compliance and wealth management solutions to individuals.