Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Cyber Hygiene Will Only Save Indian From Cyberattacks Becoming cyber-secure requires more than government efforts; digital users across India must learn basic cyber hygiene to protect themselves from cyber attacks and fraud

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The year is nearing its end, but 2024 created a remarkable buzz worldwide regarding modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, and Cybersecurity. In India, in particular, 2024 will be remembered for transforming the startup ecosystem and initiating government efforts to educate Indians on basic cyber hygiene through campaigns reaching rural populations in vernacular languages among other initiatives. However, becoming cyber-secure requires more than government efforts; digital users across India must learn basic cyber hygiene to protect themselves from cyber attacks and fraud. India is currently the third most cyber-attacked country in the world.

Sridhar Sidhu, Chief Vice President at AT&T, shares this perspective, noting that major global cyber breaches often result from lapses in basic hygiene. "Anything that is basic and routine is boring," he said.

Explaining how cybersecurity issues are universal and affect everyone, Sidhu said, "Even a small artisan in Rajasthan, who probably sells their artistic work on Amazon or Flipkart, is connected to the network, right? So, every organization is either on the cloud or using their own large data center and other third-party service providers and extended services. From that standpoint, you need to be very diligent with your cybersecurity, keeping your house clean while also being vigilant about outside threats."

Discussing how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help address external threats, Bala Prasad Peddigari, Chief Innovation Officer at Tata Consultancy Services, explained, "Detecting false positives is very important so that you're investing your strengths in the right places. Recently, there were several hoax bomb threats to the airline industry. How do you detect whether it's a hoax? You can't take it lightly; you need measures in place to determine if it's real. That's where AI can provide a probability factor—whether it's 90 per cent, 80 per cent, or 100 per cent likely—helping make informed decisions."

Adding more cases where AI can combat cybersecurity threats, Dr. Ganesh Ghalme, Head of the Department of AI at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, explained that AI can help organizations understand behavioral analysis and identify sources of threats, including analyzing an attacker's intent, streamlining security operations, and using predictive AI to anticipate threats before they occur. He further added, AI could be a great help in automating several tasks, "Many level 1 and level 2 security teams work on tasks that can easily be automated, saving time and resources," he explained.

Sidhu further advised, "Keep your foundation reasonably strong, keep your doors closed and windows locked, which means having your basic cyber hygiene in place" to guard against everyday cyber scams.

The speakers shared their insights at the Hyderabad Annual Cybersecurity Knowledge Summit, 2024.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James