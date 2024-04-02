The Mumbai-based startup aims to achieve its mission of providing personalised and effective solutions to address the unique hair-related needs of each individual.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hair care brand Traya has announced the raising of an INR 75 crore investment from Xponentia Capital.

Previously, Fireside Ventures, Stride Ventures, Kae Capital, and Whiteboard Capital were among the investors who helped Traya raise almost USD 3 million.

Saloni Anand, Co-founder of Traya, said, "This funding enables us to further our mission of providing personalised, effective solutions to address the unique hair-related needs of each individual. We are dedicated to helping people take control of their hair loss and feel confident again."

Established in 2019 by husband-wife duo Saloni Anand and Altaf Saiyed, Traya aims to help treat hair fall internally by identifying the root cause of hair fall. Utilising a team of hair physicians and coaches as well as online diagnostic tools, its brand stack of technology and ingredients provides hair treatments.

The platform claims to employ over 800 people and enjoys partnerships with top e-commerce companies, like Flipkart and Amazon.

In addition to its core product offerings, Traya has recently launched a dedicated line for women, recognizing the unique needs and preferences of this demographic.

"We believe Altaf and Saloni have built a unique business with a focus on holistic care, leading to better outcomes for customers. Traya has developed expertise in understanding hair loss and has demonstrated success in solving it through innovative combinations of Ayurveda, allopathy, and nutrition. Our investment in Traya fits Xponentia's thesis to back fast-growing and profitable digitally native consumer brands," said Rahul Bahri, Director at Xponentia Capital.