DASH Raises $1 Million By Trading Its Recurring Revenue On Recur Club

DASH, a tech-led go-to-market channel for brands in tier III markets, has raised a line of $1 million in non-dilutive capital through Recur Club, a financing platform that helps convert the recurring revenue streams of businesses into instant and upfront capital.

"We have a unique operating model where we leverage technology and the entrepreneurial spirit of locals to overcome deep-rooted challenges of sales and supply for brands. We are growing at a growth rate of 32 per cent CMGR, and looking to touch 100 crore in ARR by the end of September 2022. Our model ensures fast rotation of inventory and our working capital need is just one week. But this needs to be addressed with scale, and we are glad to have partnered with Recur Club for the same," said Ajay Nain, founder, DASH.

DASH is a technology platform that makes the tier III market more accessible for brands in the FMCG and food commodities segment, via its network of digitally connected demand aggregators and fulfilment Partners. It is currently helping more than 200 brands to penetrate the tier III market further. DASH has on-boarded over 2000 partners in five locations and delivers to their door-step within 24 hours of an order, claimed by the company in a statement.

"As founders ourselves, we deeply understand the amount of time, effort, and paperwork it takes to raise capital through equity or debt. At Recur Club, we obsess about helping founders such as Ajay Nain by opening up an altogether new way to finance their growth without dilution. Our revolutionary AI/ML-backed underwriting engine connects with the company's data-on-the go and unlocks their trading limits within 48 hours," said Amar A Ummat, founding partner, Recur Club.

