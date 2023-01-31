DayFi SDK Raises Funds From Polygon To Make NFTs More Affordable And Accessible

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

DayFi SDK, a financial infrastructure SDK for dApps (Decentralized Applications) is thrilled to announce a successful fundraise from Polygon, after winning the Polygon Leap Accelerator competing with over 750 web3 projects. They aim to close their ongoing Seed round in the coming months and will be using the funds to expand their engineering team and file key IPs and patents around their infrastructure and software design innovation.

"The Polygon fundraise got us off to a great start and proved how important our infrastructure is to the future of NFTs and digital assets. Continuing the trajectory, we're talking to many leading VCs in the financial and web3 space, and are finalising our Seed round funding in a few months. We'll be using the funds to cement our position as pioneers in the web3 world, by filing both technological and design patents; and of course rapidly expanding our partner ecosystem," said Amogh Tiwari, founder of DayFi SDK.

Built on the proprietary DayFi vault, the plug-and-play DayFi SDK easily integrates into any decentralized application and instantly allows users to pay for NFTs in easy monthly installments, along with collateral-less renting options. Additionally, the DayFi Dashboard provides a holistic analytical view of their business, which can be used to improve conversion rates, transaction volume and ultimately boost revenue. And unlike other decentralized renting infrastructures like Cyan and Renft, DayFi SDK does not fractionalize, wrap or mask the NFTs, according to a statement given by the company.

DayFi's ultimate vision is to revolutionize the NFT ecosystem and incentivise larger NFT adoption by providing platforms the means to increase their users, boost transaction volume, and provide key analytics to upgrade their business. With Polygon's support, DayFi will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible with NFTs, by partnering with NFT marketplaces, blockchain games, NFT ticketing platforms, token-gated community platforms, and virtually any dApp that deals with the distribution of NFTs, the statement added.