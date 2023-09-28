The fund raised will help the company to fuel its mission of innovation and growth

Delhi- NCR-based DecorTwist, a home décor brand, has raised $250,000 in a Seed funding round, led by angel investor Adhvith Dhuddu. The fund raised will help the company to fuel its mission of innovation and growth.

"At DecorTwist, we've always believed that home décor is about more than just products – it's about creating an environment that reflects your unique personality and style. The funds raised through this round will be strategically utilized in product line expansion, marketing outreach and facilitating growth into the B2B segment," said Anupam Rajey and Nidhi Bajpai, founders of DecorTwist, in a joint statement.

Founded in 2022, DecorTwist is a decor brand that aims to provide high-quality home products while offering a wide range of categories like dining, decor, gardening, furniture ,pooja essentials and gifting under one roof. In an official release, the company said it aims to sustain its financial success while expanding its market presence.

"As an investor, I'm excited to be part of DecorTwist's journey. Their commitment to providing high-quality, affordable home products, is sure to transform DecorTwist into a one stop shop for Home Décor and make it a household name. As customers become more aware about latest home decor trends and focus on adding beauty to their homes, I believe in DecorTwist's potential to revolutionize the home decor industry, and I look forward to supporting their growth and success," said Adhvith Dhuddu, investor.