The policy will reportedly be implemented with the operation of food trucks in 16 selected locations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for food truck policy, saying that Delhi will soon have food hubs like that in New York, Hong Kong and Australia.

As per official sources, the policy will be implemented with the operation of food trucks in 16 selected locations. Upon its successful implementation, the model will be replicated across Delhi, according to a statement from the chief minister's office.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal announced the introduction of the policy. He tweeted that, "This plan will allow the citizens of Delhi to enjoy delicious meals even late at night. Additionally, it will create opportunities for employment on a large scale and strengthen the economy."

The statement further added that dedicated food hubs will be developed to cater to the needs of Delhi residents, fostering economic growth and employment prospects during nighttime.

The development comes at the backdrop when the food trucks have gained worldwide popularity in most of the major cities and tourist destinations such as New York, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Australia, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

The statement said that the Kejriwal government aims to promote food culture in Delhi, enabling residents to experience the culinary diversity of various Indian cities, adding that the primary objective of the policy is to establish Delhi as the 'food truck capital'.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has reportedly identified 16 locations, including renowned marketplaces and neighbourhoods, for the establishment of these food truck hubs initially. Subsequently, food truck hubs will be opened across the city.

PWD Minister Atishi said the policy will not only generate employment opportunities but also contribute to the city's night time economy.