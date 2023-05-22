Delhivery To Make a Strategic Investment In Vinculum The investment is the first part of a potential 2-stage deal that provides Delhivery the option to further increase its shareholding in the company after six months

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Delhivery Ltd, India's largest fully-integrated logistics services provider, will make a strategic investment in Vinculum, a global software leader enabling omnichannel retailing for D2C enterprises, brands, brand distributors, and quick commerce companies. The investment is the first part of a potential 2-stage deal that provides Delhivery the option to further increase its shareholding in the company after six months. Also, the investment is subject to the satisfactory completion of closing conditions.

"We congratulate the leadership team of Vinculum on building a truly world-class product that enables omnichannel retailing for brands, retailers while also powering fulfillment capabilities of 3PLs and online marketplaces. A strategic partnership with Vinculum strengthens Delhivery's fulfillment solution to brands," said Rajaganesh S, head of supply chain solutions, Delhivery.

Direct-to-Consumer enterprises are a focus market for Delhivery, and the investment is expected to strengthen its position as a leading fulfillment solutions provider in the segment. Through this investment, the two companies will build a complete integrated stack to address the entire range of post-purchase needs of a D2C brand. A deeper integration with Vinculum's industry-leading Order Management System (OMS) will be a first-of-its-kind fully-integrated E2E offering, according to an official statement by the company.

"We are delighted with the investment to be made by Delhivery in Vinculum. This lays the foundation for deep tech integration between both companies, tremendous collaboration opportunities, and immense business value for our customers," said Venkat Nott, founder, and chief executive officer, Vinculum Group.

As a SaaS Omni Channel Software provider, Vinculum empowers brands to seamlessly syndicate and list product data to expand their reach through their own webstores, online marketplaces, and social channels, managing orders and inventory across channels while enabling fulfillment from any point across the supply chain.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Investments delhivery D2C

