Get All Access for $5/mo

Dell Lays Off 10% of its Employees Following its Shift to AI Dell has reportedly laid off more than 12,500 employees due to its recent shift in focus to Artificial Intelligence

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

For years, it was only speculated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will take the place of humans in the workplace, however, that prophecy has come to pass. Major tech company, Dell, has reportedly laid off more than 12,500 or 10 per cent of its employees amid its recent pivot in focus towards Artificial Intelligence (AI). The layoffs come as Dell rolls out its new AI strategy. As per report from Business Insider, Dell has been trialling AI tools internally since October 2023 and is now putting the plan into action, applying AI across product development, content management, sales tools and customer service. The tools will make staff more efficient and free up their time for more important tasks, said corporate strategy SVP Vivek Mohindra.

"This is horrible short-term for morale, I wouldn't be surprised if it's going to be in the dumpsters until the next Tell Dell or until we see third-quarter earnings," an employee told BI. "The analogy being used is 'we're burning the boats,'" quoted another source, adding that the situation was "a bit of a dumpster fire."

As per internal sources speaking to BI on condition of anonymity, Dell aims to reduce its workforce to under 1,00,000 employees, down from approximately 1,20,000 full-time staff reported in May. However, these numbers have not been confirmed by Dell.

"Through a reorganisation of our go-to-market teams and an ongoing series of actions, we are becoming a leaner company," a Dell spokesperson told BI.

A laid-off sales worker stated that they would rather be let go with a package than quit.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Building Your Business With Limited Resources? Here's the Mindset You Need to Succeed.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

By Chris Kille
Growing a Business

Most Small Businesses Don't Have an App — Here's Why That's a Big Mistake

Small retail businesses face the challenge of competing with large big-box brands; however, SMBs can stay competitive by embracing ecommerce and investing in digital capabilities.

By Sachin Dev Duggal
Growing a Business

8 Steps to Transform Your Failed Business Into a Success Story

If your business is struggling, take the advice here to thoroughly review what's not working and brainstorm new approaches. Reinventing it takes effort, but it could be what turns failure into your future success.

By Murali Nethi
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Infinyte.Club, HealthCRED, and MiClient Raise Seed Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Maharashtra Government Approves RRP Electronics' INR 24,000 Cr Semiconductor Mega Project

The company will initially set up an OSAT facility in a 40,000-square feet state-of-the art facility at Mahape, which is expected to be operational by 16th September, 2024.

By Entrepreneur Staff