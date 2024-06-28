With this, Delta Exchange claims to have become India's first and only platform to offer Options trading on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and more crypto assets

On Thursday, Delta Exchange announced the official launch of its Indian platform. With this development, Delta Exchange claims to be India's first and only platform offering options trading on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other crypto assets.

Operating for over five years, the crypto startup is founded by Pankaj Balani, Jitender Tokas, and Saurabh Goyal. Delta Exchange is registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit of India, meeting a regulatory requirement for crypto exchanges. Additionally, it does not accept cryptocurrency deposits or withdrawals, thereby eliminating risks associated with crypto custody.

"Our launch in India marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring a secure, compliant and trader-centric platform for Futures & Options (F&O) traders in the country. Delta Exchange's unique platform focuses on select crypto derivatives, thus eliminating the need to park crypto assets for trading, allowing users to trade with confidence. This approach ensures that both seasoned traders and newcomers can explore the opportunities in crypto derivatives within a secure and compliant environment. Additionally, it allows traders to deal in INR only, making the process smooth and transparent," said Pankaj Balani, Co-Founder & CEO, Delta Exchange.

The 2018-founded startup is backed by major investors such as CoinFund, Sandeep Nailwal's family office, Aave, Kyber Network, and SinoGlobal Capital. The company boasts of a monthly transaction volume of USD 17B and has a Y-o-Y growth of 160 per cent.

With over 100,000 Indian users already onboarded on the beta-version of the Indian platform, it claims to have daily trading volume of USD 300 million at its peak within just two months of its beta launch.