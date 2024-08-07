As of now, 414 aerobic bins are installed in the city with 24 locations reporting non-functional bins. According to officials, the bins have faced frequent technical issues and poor maintenance.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The incident of a sanitation worker who was swept away by the currents while cleaning the Aamayizhanjan Thodu canal in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, has highlighted the urgent matter of waste management in urban India.

The tragic incident underscores the critical need for an effective and sustainable Solid Waste Management (SWM) system in urban cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi, where rapid urbanisation has significantly increased waste generation including the landfills in the national capital.

As of now, 414 aerobic bins are installed in the city with 24 locations reporting non-functional bins. According to officials, the bins have faced frequent technical issues and poor maintenance.

Prashant Singh, CEO and Co-Founder, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions said that our cities are facing unprecedented waste management challenges. The traditional linear approach of 'take, make, dispose' is no longer viable.

"We must embrace a circular economy where waste is seen as a resource, not a burden," Singh added.

He said, "Sustainable waste management is not just an environmental imperative but also an economic opportunity. It requires collaboration from all stakeholders – government, industry, and citizens – and supportive policies and public awareness. Urban India has the potential to lead in this area, and by adopting integrated strategies, we can ensure a cleaner, healthier future."

Meanwhile Delhi, like most cities also struggles with waste management and despite significant discussion and efforts on the matter, over 45 per cent of the city's municipal solid waste continues to be dumped in landfills, leading to environmental degradation and health hazards for residents.

The situation is further exacerbated by the existence of legacy waste, accumulated over decades, which poses a monumental challenge for remediation efforts.

The Central government through its Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban) aims to create cleaner cities. However, it faces significant challenges due to the fragmented nature of waste management oversight.

Moreover, Asian Development Bank and the government of India recently signed a USD 200 million loan to improve solid waste management and sanitation in 100 cities across eight states in the country.

Speaking on the same, Manish Dabkara, Chairman & MD, EKI Energy Services said that India has invested heavily in waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission, yet the absence of strict enforcement and a lack of accountability among Urban Local Bodies have hindered progress. To truly address this challenge, we need a comprehensive overhaul of the waste management ecosystem, including stringent penalties for non-compliance, capacity building for local authorities, and empowering citizens to participate actively in waste segregation. Only then can we hope to transform our cities into cleaner and more sustainable environments.

"Despite laws like the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016 mandating source segregation, the reality is a dismal picture of mismanagement and apathy. While little progress has been made, dream of converting waste into wealth remains elusive. The informal waste sector, often intertwined with local politics, further complicates matters," Dabkara added.