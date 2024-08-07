Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Despite Efforts, Indian Urban Areas Grapple With Waste Management Issues As of now, 414 aerobic bins are installed in the city with 24 locations reporting non-functional bins. According to officials, the bins have faced frequent technical issues and poor maintenance.

By Priyanka Tanwer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Freepik

The incident of a sanitation worker who was swept away by the currents while cleaning the Aamayizhanjan Thodu canal in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, has highlighted the urgent matter of waste management in urban India.

The tragic incident underscores the critical need for an effective and sustainable Solid Waste Management (SWM) system in urban cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi, where rapid urbanisation has significantly increased waste generation including the landfills in the national capital.

As of now, 414 aerobic bins are installed in the city with 24 locations reporting non-functional bins. According to officials, the bins have faced frequent technical issues and poor maintenance.

Prashant Singh, CEO and Co-Founder, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions said that our cities are facing unprecedented waste management challenges. The traditional linear approach of 'take, make, dispose' is no longer viable.

"We must embrace a circular economy where waste is seen as a resource, not a burden," Singh added.

He said, "Sustainable waste management is not just an environmental imperative but also an economic opportunity. It requires collaboration from all stakeholders – government, industry, and citizens – and supportive policies and public awareness. Urban India has the potential to lead in this area, and by adopting integrated strategies, we can ensure a cleaner, healthier future."

Meanwhile Delhi, like most cities also struggles with waste management and despite significant discussion and efforts on the matter, over 45 per cent of the city's municipal solid waste continues to be dumped in landfills, leading to environmental degradation and health hazards for residents.

The situation is further exacerbated by the existence of legacy waste, accumulated over decades, which poses a monumental challenge for remediation efforts.

The Central government through its Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban) aims to create cleaner cities. However, it faces significant challenges due to the fragmented nature of waste management oversight.

Moreover, Asian Development Bank and the government of India recently signed a USD 200 million loan to improve solid waste management and sanitation in 100 cities across eight states in the country.

Speaking on the same, Manish Dabkara, Chairman & MD, EKI Energy Services said that India has invested heavily in waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission, yet the absence of strict enforcement and a lack of accountability among Urban Local Bodies have hindered progress. To truly address this challenge, we need a comprehensive overhaul of the waste management ecosystem, including stringent penalties for non-compliance, capacity building for local authorities, and empowering citizens to participate actively in waste segregation. Only then can we hope to transform our cities into cleaner and more sustainable environments.

"Despite laws like the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016 mandating source segregation, the reality is a dismal picture of mismanagement and apathy. While little progress has been made, dream of converting waste into wealth remains elusive. The informal waste sector, often intertwined with local politics, further complicates matters," Dabkara added.
Priyanka Tanwer

Sr. Correspondent

With eight years of experience covering various beats for the digital and print media, now covering electric vehicles and sustainability for Entrepreneur India, keeping a nose for innovation and new technology in this futuristic sector. You can reach me at tpriyanka@entrepreneurindia.com     

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

FINQY, Karma Primary Healthcare, and Cellivate Technologies Raise Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Career

Upwork to Charge Freelancers to Bid on Jobs, Further Squeezing Those Who Rely on the 'Gig Economy'

Freelancers will soon have to pay as much as $0.90 for each job they apply for on Upwork, which could impact users who are new to the platform or struggling to make ends meet.

By Hayden Field
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

How to Cultivate an Entrepreneurial Mindset — 5 Key Approaches for Success

Elevating your mindset elevates your business.

By Danielle Sabrina
Growing a Business

5 Things Your Business Needs to Thrive Amid Economic and Political Uncertainty

There are steps you, as a small business owner, can take to ensure financial stability and position yourself for growth

By Marius Silvasan
Starting a Business

I Made These 3 Big Mistakes When Starting a Business — Here's What I Learned From Them

Starting a business is a wild ride, and mistakes are — unfortunately — an inevitable part of the journey. Here are some of the biggest mistakes I've made along the way and, more importantly, the valuable lessons I've learned from them.

By Nicki Krawczyk