DeVC Founders Announce Investments In Over 30 Startups According to an official release, DeVC aims to decentralize early-stage investing by shaping a community-first approach to backing and supporting startups

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

DeVC announces its investments in 30-plus startups, across sectors since inception in 2023. DeVC derives its name from 'Decentralized Venture Capital' and the investments have been made by a collective of founders, operators and investors coming together to back startups from concept to early traction. The DeVC collective, along with a co-working space and an associated fund, strives to support founders with capital and operating expertise.

"Through my journey as a founder at The Moms Co., I found the best advice from other founders who became mentors and guides over time. As I invest with the group at DeVC, I am hopeful that we can use our collective experience across domains to help early-stage founders with their questions and any help they need as they build their business." said Mohit Sadaani, Co-founder of The Moms Co. and DeVC investor.

According to an official release, DeVC aims to decentralize early-stage investing by shaping a community-first approach to backing and supporting startups. It further added, individual investors in the DeVC collective have played an integral role in shaping the early-stage ecosystem in India. They bring together proprietary domain knowledge, specialized functional expertise and access to valuable networks that accelerate the progress of early-stage companies.

"Over the last few years, the startup ecosystem has experienced multiple cycles, underscoring the importance of experienced founders and operators in mentoring the next wave of entrepreneurs. Through DeVC, a collective established by the founders for the founders, we aim to be a force multiplier for innovation and learning, fostering sustainable growth." said Divyanshi Chowdhary, DeVC.

To foster collaboration and mentorship, DeVC will be anchored around physical spaces designed to be hubs for the collective and its portfolio companies. These hubs will facilitate regular roundtables and mentorship workshops, while also serving as a co-working space for the DeVC startup teams, the statement mentioned.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Startups News and Trends Investments

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

The Textile Conglomerate

The textile manufacturer has been built and nurtured by two generations of the Oswal Family, and now the third generation is committed to take Vardhman to greater heights. Suchita Oswal Jain (Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director) has been a driving force behind the strategic growth of business.

By Sujata Sangwan
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Side Hustle

7 Innovative Online Business Ideas for Digital Entrepreneurship

Do you like the idea of working from your computer, from home, while being your own boss? Here are seven ideas for online business you might try.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneurs

The Incense Sticks Manufacturer

The company today produces three crore sticks in a day, and boasts of four manufacturing units. In FY22, MDPH clocked a turnover of INR 650 crore.

By Sujata Sangwan
Business Ideas

The 11 Best Self-Employed Jobs for Today's Market

Are you looking to step away from the normal workflow and become your own boss? Check out these 11 business ideas to become a boss today.

By Entrepreneur Staff