DeVC announces its investments in 30-plus startups, across sectors since inception in 2023. DeVC derives its name from 'Decentralized Venture Capital' and the investments have been made by a collective of founders, operators and investors coming together to back startups from concept to early traction. The DeVC collective, along with a co-working space and an associated fund, strives to support founders with capital and operating expertise.

"Through my journey as a founder at The Moms Co., I found the best advice from other founders who became mentors and guides over time. As I invest with the group at DeVC, I am hopeful that we can use our collective experience across domains to help early-stage founders with their questions and any help they need as they build their business." said Mohit Sadaani, Co-founder of The Moms Co. and DeVC investor.

According to an official release, DeVC aims to decentralize early-stage investing by shaping a community-first approach to backing and supporting startups. It further added, individual investors in the DeVC collective have played an integral role in shaping the early-stage ecosystem in India. They bring together proprietary domain knowledge, specialized functional expertise and access to valuable networks that accelerate the progress of early-stage companies.

"Over the last few years, the startup ecosystem has experienced multiple cycles, underscoring the importance of experienced founders and operators in mentoring the next wave of entrepreneurs. Through DeVC, a collective established by the founders for the founders, we aim to be a force multiplier for innovation and learning, fostering sustainable growth." said Divyanshi Chowdhary, DeVC.

To foster collaboration and mentorship, DeVC will be anchored around physical spaces designed to be hubs for the collective and its portfolio companies. These hubs will facilitate regular roundtables and mentorship workshops, while also serving as a co-working space for the DeVC startup teams, the statement mentioned.