The platform plans to channel its latest round of funding into amplifying its AI capabilities

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DevDynamics.ai, an engineering analytics platform, has raised $600,000 in its first funding round. The round was led by Powerhouse Ventures, and other investors, including Sunn91 Ventures, PointOne Capital, and select angel investors, participated in the round. The platform plans to channel its latest round of funding into amplifying its AI capabilities.

"In just the initial months, the response we've seen has been truly overwhelming. We're seeing some transformative possibilities with AI in areas like driving engineering productivity and building alignment with business goals. In conversations with customers, they're as excited as we are about where AI can take us," said Pruthviraj Haral, founder, DevDynamics.

The platform assists engineering leaders in optimizing engineering operations by using research-backed metrics like DORA and SPACE framework. By identifying bottlenecks throughout the software development lifecycle, the product provides actionable insights to improve developer productivity and shipping velocity.

"DevDynamics.ai stands out in this space, primarily because it's steered by seasoned leaders from giants like Disney, Walmart, and VWO. Their experience can be seen in the product with customers already reporting an impressive 30% increase in vital KPIs such as engineering throughput and velocity," said Kshitij Golwalkar from Powerhouse Ventures.

Founded in 2022 by Pruthviraj Haral and Rishi Saraf, industry leaders from Disney and Wingify, DevDynamics is an engineering analytics platform designed to help engineering leaders unlock their team's full potential using metrics like DORA and AI-based insights.