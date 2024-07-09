The Mumbai-based startup plans to invest in new investment strategies, enhance its technology platform, and hire specialists for growth.

Wealth management platform Dezerv announced that it has raised INR 265 crore (USD 32 million) in a Series B round led by Premji Invest. This round also saw participation from existing investors Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India (aka Z47), and Accel.

The Mumbai-based startup plans to invest fresh capital into crafting new investment strategies, boosting its technology platform to deliver a superior client experience, and hiring investment specialists for its next growth phase.

Sandeep Jethwani, Co-founder of Dezerv, said, "At Dezerv, our mission is to support India's affluent and HNIs in their wealth creation journey. Over 65% of HNI portfolios often suffer from underperformance due to misselling and overdiversification. We address these issues with trusted, customised investment solutions, centrally managed portfolios, and a technology-first approach for superior client experiences."

"Building trust and delivering top-tier service requires significant capital for client asset security, regulatory compliance, and good governance. We are grateful for the substantial support from Premji Invest and our existing partners," added Jethwani.

Founded in 2021 by Sahil Contractor, Sandeep Jethwani, and Vaibhav Porwal, Dezerv offers portfolio management services to top-salaried and business individuals.

It claims to manage over INR 7,000 crore in client assets. Operating from offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune, it has a team of over 250 professionals.

Saravanan Nattanmai, Partner, Premji Invest, said, "The financialization of savings is gaining significant momentum in India. With the deepening of the capital markets, navigating the complex risk-return dynamics across multiple asset classes becomes increasingly challenging, especially for the mass affluent segment. Dezerv has addressed this with remarkable agility, offering centrally managed portfolios that leverage advanced analytics and technology, providing a personalised client experience sustainable even at scale."

"They have built a strong product roadmap across various investment solutions, positioning themselves as the most preferred, tech-led, open-architecture wealth management platform. Their vision to revolutionise wealth management for India's emerging wealth creators aligns perfectly with our investment ethos, and we are excited to support their journey," he added.