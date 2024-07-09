Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Dezerv Raises INR 265 Cr in Series B Funding Led by Premji Invest The Mumbai-based startup plans to invest in new investment strategies, enhance its technology platform, and hire specialists for growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sandeep Jethwani, Co-founder of Dezerv|LinkedIn

Wealth management platform Dezerv announced that it has raised INR 265 crore (USD 32 million) in a Series B round led by Premji Invest. This round also saw participation from existing investors Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners India (aka Z47), and Accel.

The Mumbai-based startup plans to invest fresh capital into crafting new investment strategies, boosting its technology platform to deliver a superior client experience, and hiring investment specialists for its next growth phase.

Sandeep Jethwani, Co-founder of Dezerv, said, "At Dezerv, our mission is to support India's affluent and HNIs in their wealth creation journey. Over 65% of HNI portfolios often suffer from underperformance due to misselling and overdiversification. We address these issues with trusted, customised investment solutions, centrally managed portfolios, and a technology-first approach for superior client experiences."

"Building trust and delivering top-tier service requires significant capital for client asset security, regulatory compliance, and good governance. We are grateful for the substantial support from Premji Invest and our existing partners," added Jethwani.

Founded in 2021 by Sahil Contractor, Sandeep Jethwani, and Vaibhav Porwal, Dezerv offers portfolio management services to top-salaried and business individuals.

It claims to manage over INR 7,000 crore in client assets. Operating from offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune, it has a team of over 250 professionals.

Saravanan Nattanmai, Partner, Premji Invest, said, "The financialization of savings is gaining significant momentum in India. With the deepening of the capital markets, navigating the complex risk-return dynamics across multiple asset classes becomes increasingly challenging, especially for the mass affluent segment. Dezerv has addressed this with remarkable agility, offering centrally managed portfolios that leverage advanced analytics and technology, providing a personalised client experience sustainable even at scale."

"They have built a strong product roadmap across various investment solutions, positioning themselves as the most preferred, tech-led, open-architecture wealth management platform. Their vision to revolutionise wealth management for India's emerging wealth creators aligns perfectly with our investment ethos, and we are excited to support their journey," he added.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Gurugram-based Care.fi Secures USD 2.6 Mn to Enhance Healthcare Fintech Solutions

The raised capital will be used towards scaling its book size, expansion, enhancing the business, and strengthening the team size.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Telangana is Walking the Talk in AI With 52 Use Cases

The minister and the department are making large sets of data available to the public through its open data portal. They've also tied up to provide high-performance computing facilities, particularly to startups

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

How Much Does It Cost to Develop AI? The CEO of an $18 Billion AI Startup Reveals the Current Price.

There's a sky-high bar to creating AI, and an expert says it will get even more expensive.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Schwing Stetter Targets INR 12,000 Crore Turnover By 2030

The concrete construction equipment manufacturer company is planning to invest between INR 300 to 400 crore for its expansion initiatives

By Shrabona Ghosh and Aditya Mahanta
News and Trends

The Product Management Simplifiers

What makes its product or service unique compared to competitors? Their deep, specialized focus on the craft of product management is the key

By Entrepreneur Staff