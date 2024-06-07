With the raised capital, the Bengaluru-based company aims to expand teams in technology, product development, design, and strategy.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital marketing technology startup Maino.ai has announced the raising of INR 15 crore (near USD 1.8 million) led by India Quotient Advisers LLP. Angel investors Karan Bedi, Janhavi Parikh, and other marquee investors have also participated in the round.

The raised capital will be used to expand teams in technology, product development, design, and strategy.

Rishabh Kumar, Co-founder of Maino.ai, said, "Additionally, we are focusing on expanding our footprint into new geographies, a strategic decision aligning with our vision to serve a broader audience and tap into new markets, thus creating additional avenues for success."

Founded in 2022 by Abhijeet Kunwar, Rishabh Kumar, and Vikas Keshri, Maino.ai empowers digital growth marketing for new-age modern companies of all sizes.

It creates an end-to-end automated martech platform with AI and ML technologies, offering a one-stop shop for all of an organisation's marketing requirements.

Maino.ai states that it has attracted a lot of attention from companies in a variety of industries, including media tech, D2C brands, edtech, and hospitality.