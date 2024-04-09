He also said that investors' funding in the edtech space is driving an unwarranted behaviour which is not good for the industry.

Digital alone is not enough to address the requirement of students preparing for high stake examinations, Byju's Aakash Education Services Ltd (AESL) Managing Director and CEO Deepak Mehrotra said.

He said, "If a learner that you are talking to is preparing to pick up premier Indian institution, be it medical or engineering, it needs long learning. I am completely convinced it cannot be done digitally alone." He, however, said that the digital medium is required to address the need of new learners who are more of digital natives.

Speaking to media, he also said that investors' funding in the edtech space is driving an unwarranted behaviour which is not good for the industry.

He said, "Investors' funding is very clearly driving behaviours which are not good for anyone, I only hope sanity prevails."

Speaking on the need for consolidation in the edtech and test preparatory space where there has been a lot of changes in the business models of several firms, he said that his company will look at reaching out to digital natives in the language of their choice by increasing the component of digital in the system at AESL.

Referring to Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai's investment in AESL, Mehrotra said he has joined the company at a time when entrepreneurs with solid credentials of having built institutions that have been delivering core higher education for decades, have put their might behind the company.

Meanwhile, Crisis-hit edtech company Byju's has resumed paying salaries to its staff after a two-month delay despite being barred from using the proceeds of its recently floated rights issue.

"We are pleased to inform you that salary disbursement has commenced today and will be completed over the next 10 days," the company said in an email to its employees on Monday.

The company had put on hold the salaries for two months, awaiting a green signal from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to use the funds from its recently floated rights issue.